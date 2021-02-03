Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside activities continue virtually during pandemic

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues to offer interesting activities to its campus as well as its family, friends and neighbors in southeast Wisconsin as they welcome in a new year. While the university still faces challenges due to the pandemic — including staying virtual for all UW-Parkside events — it remains firm in its commitment to serving its communities. Here are some UW-Parkside winter highlights that people can join virtually:
In The Rita
Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson, will be live streamed from the Black Box Theatre at The Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities in March. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” directed by Rachael Swartz, will be live streamed from the Main Stage Theatre at the Picken Center in May 2021. Dates and ticket information is coming soon at uwp.edu/rita.
The UW-Parkside Music Department will continue to share live streaming performances and recording releases through the semester. People can follow UW-Parkside Music on its Facebook page.
The UW-Parkside galleries also have a number of exhibitions available to the public, which can be viewed online at uwp.edu/therita. Available exhibitions include “Kledage” (Gerit Grimm), “Beginnings” (Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles) and the “Senior Show” (Megan Johnson, Nina Marqui, Mari Aguero, Nai Herrera, Mia Hope Beauchamp, Kiersten Ekornaas, Leah Huber and Adrienne Shimada).
Alumni in the news
UW-Parkside is proud of its alumni and the positive impact they have on their communities. Some recent alumni highlights include:
- Stan Anderson (1992) was recently featured in a Journal Times story for raising $5,960 via social media for restaurants impacted by the pandemic.
- Kristen Singer (2006), a theater and choir teacher at Harborside Academy, was selected as one of 20 Class Nobel Educators of the Year recipients by the National Society of High School Scholars.
- In a recent TV news segment on Milwaukee’s TMJ4, 83-year-old Marge Gaeth’s (1986) continued volunteer efforts with the American Red Cross were recognized.
- Eric Snodgrass (2010) earned a sports management degree from UW-Parkside and was recently named general manager of the Lakeshore Chinooks.
- TJ Leveque (2008), a graduate with a bachelor of arts in geography, was named the new executive director of Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum in Somers.
- Mohit Pantawne (2018), a graduate with a master of science in computer information systems and student from IndSearch, was promoted to senior software developer at Deloitte in Austin, Texas.
- Chance Vang (2020), who graduated with a degree in sport management, was named general manager of the Colorado Rush.
Workshop
An in-depth virtual discussion on systemic racism is scheduled to be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Viewers will Learn about systemic racism and how it affects all racial groups. To register, go to https://uwparkside.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6mVFrIYChhaBH2R or email Colette Bell at bellc@uwp.edu.
Community impact
Community outreach is an important part of the UW-Parkside mission and we are excited to continue those efforts in 2021. From July to November, the UW-Parkside campus garden donated 669 pounds of fresh produce to the Racine County Food Bank. This donation is a 367-pound increase from 2019.
Helping the environment is another way UW-Parkside faculty and students are trying to make a difference. An assessment by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) ranked the Pike River’s biological community as poor. UW-Parkside students collaborated with Kenosha County to conduct water sampling that has aided water quality monitoring. Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved sections of the stream have been stabilized.
Athletics
UW-Parkside student athletes are back in action. In January, the wrestling team and men’s and women’s basketball teams all returned to competition. For all the latest UW-Parkside athletics scores, stats and schedules, go to parksiderangers.com.