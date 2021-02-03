Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside activities continue virtually during pandemic

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues to offer interesting activities to its campus as well as its family, friends and neighbors in southeast Wisconsin as they welcome in a new year. While the university still faces challenges due to the pandemic — including staying virtual for all UW-Parkside events — it remains firm in its commitment to serving its communities. Here are some UW-Parkside winter highlights that people can join virtually:

In The Rita

Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson, will be live streamed from the Black Box Theatre at The Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities in March. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” directed by Rachael Swartz, will be live streamed from the Main Stage Theatre at the Picken Center in May 2021. Dates and ticket information is coming soon at uwp.edu/rita.

The UW-Parkside Music Department will continue to share live streaming performances and recording releases through the semester. People can follow UW-Parkside Music on its Facebook page.