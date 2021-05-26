Community Newsletter: University of Wisconsin-Parkside

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside takes pride in its faculty, staff and alumni and the positive impact they make on their communities and the world around them. The university has seen a number of faculty recognized for their excellence and positive community impact, and has announced new hires.

Dana Oswald, UW-Parkside associate English professor, is the 2021 Bonnie Wheeler Fellowship recipient. This fellowship has been offered to women at the associate professor level in medieval studies to ensure career advancement by affording them time to complete scholarly work since 2011. Each recipient is paired with a distinguished mentor in the field who engages with the recipient and her project.

Oswald has published articles on monstrosity, gender and sexuality in Old and Middle English literature, and on best teaching practices in the university literature and writing classrooms. Her book, “Monsters, Gender and Sexuality in Medieval English Literature,” was published in 2010. She is currently working on a book entitled “Old English Maternal Bodies.”