Community Newsletter: University of Wisconsin-Parkside

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is proud to continue to serve the community and innovate in the higher education community. Over the last several months, UW-Parkside has received significant contributions that will be used to promote student success, created engaging learning experiences for the community and been recognized for innovative programs.
UW-Parkside announced a $3 million gift from the Callahan family of Kenosha to fund a new scholarship program for UW-Parkside students.
The new program, the Callahan Scholars, will benefit students with financial need with an emphasis on supporting Kenosha County students and students of color. In addition to funding scholarships, the gift will provide success coaching and learning and engagement opportunities that support student success.
“Our family’s partnership with UW-Parkside has always focused on helping students access opportunities that help them thrive,” said Andy Callahan. “We see this gift as a continuation of that partnership, and as part of our commitment to support the strengths and potential of young people in our community. The passion of leaders at UW-Parkside, including Chancellor Ford, for student success is inspirational.”
The gift announcement coincided with the grand opening of the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons. This renovated campus space is part of the university’s $35.4 million state-funded Wyllie renewal project. The project also updates infrastructure in Wyllie Hall, which opened in 1972, and provides significant remodeling of the UW-Parkside Library with a planned completion date of fall 2022.
“The Callahans’ vision and generosity, paired with the new Callahan Family Student Success and Learning Commons, is a game changer for UW-Parkside,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “The investment at UW-Parkside and their leadership as community supporters of the university take us to the next level in growth and achievement for all students, which will have a lasting impact for graduates, the university, and the region.”
Music teachers rock
The world of public school music education is changing to embrace and incorporate popular music in the classroom. This is evidenced by Racine Unified School District reimagining their sixth-grade general music class to bring more modern music into the curriculum. Amberleigh Cellak, choral director at Starbuck Middle School, said, “In revamping the sixth-grade curriculum, we were talking about meeting the students where they are at, acknowledging and praising their tastes. Through moving towards the music that moves them we show that making music is accessible and can be extraordinarily fun.”
To further support their efforts, music teachers participated in a summertime professional development in popular music offered through UW-Parkside. For three music teachers, Amberleigh Cellak, Lisa Friedrich and Amy Hernandez Maack, this was an opportunity to jam together using popular songs, experiment with playing new instruments, and explore the process of teamwork in music teaching and learning. Donna Hewitt, assistant professor of music ducation, guided and participated with the group not only by playing along but also sharing personal experiences, tips and research in utilizing popular music in the classroom.
By engaging with the music that students know and love, music education has the potential to impact students for the rest of their lives.
Police department award
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents recently announced the recipients of the inaugural University Staff Excellence Awards.
The UW-Parkside police department’s “You Have Options” program was among recipients.
These awards recognize exceptional service to the university and are the UW System’s highest recognition bestowed on members of its university staff. The 2021 recipients will be honored at the next Regents meeting.
“The Board of Regents is proud to recognize the first recipients of the University Staff Excellence Awards,” said Regent Michael M. Grebe, chair of the selection committee. “Their outstanding work helps to strengthen not only our UW campuses but also the communities in which they serve, and we are pleased to shine a spotlight on their contributions to fulfilling the UW System mission.”
The UW-Parkside Police Department earned its official You Have Options Program (YHOP) certification in August 2020, making it the first police department in Wisconsin to add this specialized approach for working with survivors of sexual assault — and only the second university police department in the nation to earn such a distinction. In 2017 and over the next three years, Officer Kelly Andrichik began the successful implementation of YHOP through research, training, and collaboration with campus and community partners in Kenosha. YHOP officer engagement strengthens the trust between police and survivors and helps create a positive, healthier relationship both on campus and with the criminal justice system.