Community Newsletter: University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Police department award

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents recently announced the recipients of the inaugural University Staff Excellence Awards.

The UW-Parkside police department’s “You Have Options” program was among recipients.

These awards recognize exceptional service to the university and are the UW System’s highest recognition bestowed on members of its university staff. The 2021 recipients will be honored at the next Regents meeting.

“The Board of Regents is proud to recognize the first recipients of the University Staff Excellence Awards,” said Regent Michael M. Grebe, chair of the selection committee. “Their outstanding work helps to strengthen not only our UW campuses but also the communities in which they serve, and we are pleased to shine a spotlight on their contributions to fulfilling the UW System mission.”

The UW-Parkside Police Department earned its official You Have Options Program (YHOP) certification in August 2020, making it the first police department in Wisconsin to add this specialized approach for working with survivors of sexual assault — and only the second university police department in the nation to earn such a distinction. In 2017 and over the next three years, Officer Kelly Andrichik began the successful implementation of YHOP through research, training, and collaboration with campus and community partners in Kenosha. YHOP officer engagement strengthens the trust between police and survivors and helps create a positive, healthier relationship both on campus and with the criminal justice system.

