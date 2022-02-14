Community Newsletter: University of Wisconsin-Parkside

SOMERS — Black History Month recognizes the history and contributions African-Americans have made to society.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, invites the public to join the university as it celebrates Black culture, engage in critical conversations and honor the legacies that prevail today. People can stay connected to the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs on Facebook and Instagram to learn about upcoming events including informative workshops, guest speakers and musical performances.

Guest speaker Calvin Brown Jr. was UW-Parkside’s guest speaker on Feb. 8 to help kick off Black History Month. Brown is the executive producer of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” His career includes writing and producing for shows like “A Different World,” “Moesha,” “The Real Husbands of Hollywood” and more.

Mosaic workshop

“Hidden Stories, an in-depth mosaic workshop on the hidden stories of African American history, takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in Molinaro L111. Participants will learn why hidden histories are problematic and what people can do to tell more inclusive stories.

Trivia Tuesday

A Black History Month Trivia Night will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the Walnut Room of the Student Center. Participants will answer questions regarding pictures, quotes, and music from black cinematic films. Trivia winners will receive prizes.

Black Business Expo

A Black Business Expo to support black-owned businesses in the surrounding area will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, on the bridge in the Student Center. Vendors will sell products varying from skincare items, hoodies and sweets.

MLK Celebration

The 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration honors the life and legacy of King. People who attend this noon concert on Friday, Feb. 25, in Bedford Hall will hear the University Chorale, Jazz Ensemble and other artists within the campus community. The celebration continues with a reception at 1 p.m.

Essence Ball

People can register for the fourth annual Essence Ball to be held from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the Student Center ballroom. This formal gathering consists of a keynote speaker providing dialogue that captures the essence of the Black Student Union’s mission.

Exhibition

A “Celebration Shrine” exhibition can be seen through Feb. 25 in the Foundation Gallery in the Rita. This installation features community-sourced objects assembled to pay tribute to those who’ve fought for social justice, and those who inspire people to become better versions of themselves.

Book discussion

UW-Parkside’s faculty Joseph Benson and Doug Singsen will discuss their book, “Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and Its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels.” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Bedford Concert Hall.

The Rita anniversary

The Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities staff at UW-Parkside invites the public to celebrate its 10th anniversary semester, packed with arts and cultural events for all ages.

The culminating event, Sunday at the Rita: A Celebration on Sunday, takes place from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24. There will be a reception and award announcement for “Together Again”; a Parkside Range concert; English and communication student videos; a technical theater demonstration from the production, ”She Kills Monsters”; two Foreign Film Series screenings of “Another Round”; and open labs and studios.

“Together Again” is UW-Parkside’s second survey of contemporary artists working in Racine and Kenosha as the kickoff event for the celebration of “10 Years at the Rita Tallent Picken Center for Arts & Humanities.” This all-media exhibition will be juried by Shana McCaw, formerly senior curator at the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace museums, and now creative director and co-founder of Current Projects in Milwaukee.

For more information, go to uwp.edu.

