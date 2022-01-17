Community Newsletter: Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — The Agriculture students at Union Grove High School recently learned about pig farrowing.

In December, students welcomed a Yorkshire sow named Babe. Babe has seven piglets that were born on Christmas Eve. This month, the students will meet a second sow, Meg. Meg has a due date of Jan. 17. People can check out the live barn camera by visiting the school website, ugbroncos.com.

Robotics

Students in robotics are excited to compete for the first time at a VEX Robotics competition. They have been working in teams to design, build and program a robot. The teams have been working with engineering mentors from Zoomlion, a business partner in Franksville. The UGHS robotics teams will compete against teams from other schools in Wisconsin at the first competition at Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Equestrian Team

The UGHS Equestrian Team of Stephanie Fortier and Mikayla Higgins won first place at the 2021 Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Finals competition. They competed against eight other teams in Division D. The team took first place at the district competition in September, which qualified them for the state show.

Art winners

Seniors Sadie Graham and Nataly Schoening won awards in the 2021 Society’s Assets Youth Art Contest. The contest is a way to promote disability awareness and understanding with students designing around the theme “Ability…Not Disability.” Winning entries will be featured in the Society’s Assets offices as well as their agency calendars and production materials. Sadie received a second-place finish and Nataly received third.

SALT presents

UGHS Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) presented at the WIAA Sportsmanship Summit in Stevens Point. SALT was one of four presenters at the conference and the only student-led presentation. UGHS SALT brought the energy with music blaring, bubbles popping, high fives and smiles shown as students and staff from 84 different schools entered the presentation.

Dual credit courses

During the 2020-2021 school year, 594 Union Grove students saved $263,138 in tuition at Gateway Technical College through Dual Credit courses. Students continue to save more money every year with the expanding opportunities. Dual credit courses are one of many ways the school supports postsecondary success.

DECA winners

Last month, Union Grove High School DECA members competed in business and marketing categories with more than 500 other students from southeast Wisconsin high schools in the district competition at Case High School. Eight UGHS students earned trophies; two teams earned first in their category. This was the first time UGHS has taken first in any category at the district competition. They will compete in February at the state conference at Grand Geneva.

Grant received

UGHS Agriculture department received a grant to participate in the Sand County Foundation’s Pollinator and Monarch Habitat Grant Program. The grant provides $1,000 and planting supplies. Agriculture students were supplied seeds and are preparing them for stratification. Students will plant them at a Racine County Watershed site at Case Eagle Park in late spring.

This competitive grant program strives to increase the diversity of native forbs (wildflowers) within an agricultural or other working landscape for the benefit of native bees, honey bees and monarch butterflies.

Performing arts

These upcoming Union Grove High School Performing Arts events have been scheduled:

“Willy Wonka,”

March 18-19, 25-26. This musical cast includes high and grade school students. The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka’s army of curious oompa-loompas. Performances are 7 p.m. March 18, 2 and 7 p.m. March 19, 7 p.m. March 25 and 2 p.m. March 26.

June’s Got the Cash

band performance, 7 p.m. April 2. A musical tribute to American Country Music icons Johnny Cash and June Carter. What started off as a simple tribute band has now blossomed into a traveling musical theater show.

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe,”

7 p.m. April 29, 2 and 7 p.m. April 30. Edgar Allan Poe stands alone in the flickering darkness of his mind, trying desperately to convince himself — and us — that he’s not mad. The spell he weaves brings us a highly theatrical adaptation of four tales Poe himself considered his best: “The Raven,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.”

Tickets for events are available online at ughs.ludus.com.

