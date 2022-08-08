Community Newsletter: Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School engineering students recently designed, prototyped and built boats out of only cardboard and packing tape. The boats were put to the test when they competed against students from Mukwonago High School in the pool at the Mukwonago YMCA.

They were challenged to the number of laps they could complete in 10 minutes. Some boats sank before completing one lap, while others completed several laps without sinking. Overall, the best ship was the S.S. Bronco, designed by Ryan Miller and his team of Luke Baird, Jeff Stemp and Payton Pirk. Miller used specific 3-D maritime design software to determine the shape of the ribs and the stresses involved. He then printed the patterns for the shapes of the ribs and the team cut them out to provide structural support. Cardboard was donated by Independence Corrugated in Oak Creek. The National Guard provided transportation for the boats and sponsored the bus for the students.

Robotics competition

Last spring, engineering students designed and built robots for the SeaPerch underwater robotics competition. UGHS had two teams that placed first and second, PVC Space Pirates and Team Leviathan, respectively. The theme of this year’s competition was “Space” and it was held at Deer Creek Intermediate School in St. Francis. Teams compete in a visual display and presentation, as well as remotely controlling their robot through underwater challenges. The winning teams were invited to the 2022 International Seaperch Challenge in Maryland.

The two teams traveled to Maryland in June for the 2022 International Seaperch Challenge, a first for UGHS. The PVC Pirates finished eighth overall out of 61 teams from 26 countries.

The robotics program is led by Erik Wolbach, engineering teacher.

Athletics

This past year was an incredible year for Bronco athletics. Out of the 23 varsity level teams, including Co-ops, the Broncos had 18 winning seasons. The average conference finish for Union Grove this year in the Southern Lakes Conference was 2.57 out of eight teams. The Broncos were able to excel this year and win:

Four SLC Conference championships — Football, girls basketball, baseball and girls soccer.

Seven regional championships — Football, girls volleyball, girls golf, girls basketball, girls soccer, baseball and softball.

One sectional championship — Girls golf.

Boys Golf also qualified for state by taking second in the sectional. Twenty-seven individuals qualified for the state tournament in their respective sports.

Norah Roberts was named State Player of the Year in girls golf.

Certification

Students Aubrie Verbeten, Logen Malkasian, Ella Pier, Erin Tuinstra, Emma Hruby, Chloe Obermeyer, Lizbeth Sandoval, Jacob Elmer, Sadie Graham and Ali Glassman earned their certification as an assistant childcare teacher. Collectively, they volunteered more than 140 hours in local classrooms and childcare centers. Many of them are going on to further their education in teaching, nursing, social services and other professions that work with children.

Broncos Media

Several Broncos Media projects and students were recognized at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Student Seminar and Awards for Excellence in Madison. Awards received:

First place: TV Sports Broadcasting (live football play-by-play) and Sports Halftime Show (Jacob’s Halftime Show guest starring Coach D)

Second place: TV/Video Sports Broadcasting (live basketball play-by-play) and TV/Video News Broadcast (Homecoming Spirit Week news)

Third place: TV/Video Interviews (Holiday Spirit Week)

New website, app

Last spring, Union Grove Union High School launched a new website and a new app. To download the app, search Union Grove High School in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.