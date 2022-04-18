Community Newsletter: Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Battle of the Books team took first place in the state by reading the 20 books on this year’s Wisconsin Educational Media & Technology Association Battle of the Books list. This is the school’s third first-place finish since 2007. This year, 48 high schools competed.

Broncos media recognized

Several Broncos media projects and students were recognized at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Student Seminar and Awards for Excellence in Madison. Overall, the group earned ﬁve awards. Students had the opportunity to collaborate with students from other high schools, colleges, and radio and television professionals from all over the state.

Robotics team

Last Spring, engineering students designed and built robots for the Seaperch underwater robotics competition at Deer Creek Intermediate School in St. Francis.

The PVC Space Pirates took first place and Team Leviathan placed second in the “Space” themed competition. Teams compete in a visual display and presentation as well as remotely controlling their robot through underwater challenges. The winning teams have been invited to the 2022 International Seaperch Challenge in Maryland. The robotics program is lead by engineering teacher Erik Wolbach.

Community service

In March, 25 members of the National Honor Society volunteered at Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Kenosha, an organization that builds beds for those in need. In addition to building 24 beds, NHS members made a $1,200 donation to the organization.

“The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Project was an eye-opening opportunity for many of the National Honor Society students,” said Carolyn May, the oﬃcer who organized the event and 2022-2023 NHS president. “Having a bed to sleep in is something many people take for granted and I truly believe this opportunity to build beds for those in need, especially right in our community, helped put that into perspective.”

Beyond supporting Sleep in Heavenly Peace, National Honor Society members are on track to complete more than 3,700 hours of community service, have donated $3,000 to local families in need and are currently working on a Spring food drive.

“I could not be more proud of the work our NHS members have done this year,” said Del Ponte, NHS adviser. “This group of students has effectively used their diverse talents to serve our local community. From running a tutor lab at UGES, to building beds, to collecting socks for veterans, to countless other projects, big and small, these kids have truly done it all.”

Contest winners

Seniors Sadie Graham and Nataly Schoening won awards in the 2021 Society’s Assets Youth Art Contest. The contest is a way to promote disability awareness and understanding with students designing around the theme, “Ability…Not Disability.” Winning entries will be featured in the Society’s Assets oﬃces as well as their agency calendars and production materials. Graham received a second-place ﬁnish and Schoening took third.

New website, app

Look out in the coming weeks for the new district website and app. The new tools will make it easier to see and know about things happening at Union Grove Union High School.

