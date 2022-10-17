Community Newsletter: Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — Local farmer Brad Vyvyan recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Union Grove High School’s FFA.

FFA is a nonprofit youth organization, specifically a career and technical student organization, based on middle and high school classes that promote and support agricultural education.

Union Grove High School has used the funds to have a Broncos Give Back Day community outreach event Sept. 8. The day began with an all-school assembly with activities to energize everyone. Once the entire school completed a picnic lunch outside on the football field, students, staff and administration worked throughout the rural community to help build relationships and conduct service projects. The goal was to use this as a downtown and surrounding area beautification project while helping to build connections between local businesses and the school. The goal was to give students a sense of ownership through their service in the community.

Huge undertaking

This was a huge undertaking for teacher Emily Paskiewicz, who started to lead on this work in January. She had multiple students assist her with planning, organizing and talking to various community members for ideas.

“We wanted this to be a student driven event,” said, Joel Adamczyk, Union Grove High School principal. “Our momentum with this was positive and the students were feeling the sense of ownership and pride as they planned the day for our school. None of this work could have been accomplished without the amazing leadership of Emily Paskiewicz.”

Program revamped

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.

For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.

“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”

Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit Americasfarmers.com.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.