Community Newsletter: The Prairie School

Senior Roger Lofquist glances at his notes before crossing the courtyard and approaching his next date. It’s September, sunny and Sarah Turek’s “AP Biology” students are outside for class. The activity: Cell Organelle Speed Dating.

The goal is to help students in one of Prairie’s most popular AP classes understand the structure and function of eukaryotic organelles — the subcellular structures responsible for performing tasks in our cells — by having each person role-play a different organelle while seeking out their perfect match.

As if dating wasn’t confusing enough already.

Roger is a mitochondria, powerhouse of the cell, a fact hinted at by the Duracell batteries taped to his chest. Junior Maddie Dreifurst, the vacuole, a membrane containing fluid, wears an Ice Mountain bottle around her neck. Senior Finn Peterson, the cell wall, walks around in a cardboard box.

The main lesson here: Organelles operate better when working together.

Consider it an awesomely unorthodox lesson rooted in ingenuity and necessity, with just the right amount of humor. In a year where teachers and students are pushed to their limits, these are the forces that keep Prairie learning in-person.