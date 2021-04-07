Community Newsletter: The Prairie School

Corey Brandt, director of facilities, knocks on my door and delivers the disc with a calculated level of exaggerated pomp. He’s being theatrical because I’ve been pestering him lately about the pictures.

Thanks to the miracle of technology, the small piece of plastic holds hundreds of images snapped by Bukacek Construction over the last 10 months. Much like their job site, the contents are organized, fanatically so, with each component given its own individual folder. Carpentry. Masonry. Mechanical. Plumbing. Everything is here. And while there are 11 folders in all, my eye is instantly drawn to one.

Earthwork.

Any lover of words will tell you there’s this little burst of literary glee that takes place when coming across a word you’ve never noticed before. Nerdy? Absolutely. But hey, we are who we are.

Earthwork. It’s not hard to pronounce. Nor is it hard to guess what it means, even without the assistance of Google. Before opening the folder, I know I will see the construction process of the Leipold Johnson Early Childhood Center, the newest addition to Prairie’s campus, in its infancy. Before beams are welded and windows put in place, things are measured. Holes are dug. Soil is pushed. A foundation is started.