Community Newsletter: Summer undergraduate research is hallmark of Carthage experience

KENOSHA — Summertime brings a whole different set of sounds to the Carthage College campus — from the calm lapping of the Lake Michigan waves to the energizing shouts from youth camps.

What you can’t hear from the highway are the insights that our students unlock in their chosen fields each June, July and August.

The Summer Undergraduate Research Experience, known by the acronym SURE, has been a hallmark of the Carthage experience since the mid-1990s. Selected students receive a stipend, on-campus housing, a meal plan and a research budget.

This summer, more than 30 students conducted scientific or scholarly research with faculty mentors. In person, remotely, or some combination of the two, they tackled original projects in subjects from chemistry to Japanese over 10 weeks.

Timely and thought-provoking

Here’s a brief look at a few of the 2021 SURE projects:

COVID-19 GEOGRAPHY: Working with geospatial science professor Wenjie Sun, Carthage sophomore Sara Fitzgibbon has used using GIS mapping tools and population statistics to analyze COVID-19 patterns in counties across the United States.