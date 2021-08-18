Community Newsletter: Summer undergraduate research is hallmark of Carthage experience

KENOSHA — Summertime brings a whole different set of sounds to the Carthage College campus — from the calm lapping of the Lake Michigan waves to the energizing shouts from youth camps.
What you can’t hear from the highway are the insights that our students unlock in their chosen fields each June, July and August.
The Summer Undergraduate Research Experience, known by the acronym SURE, has been a hallmark of the Carthage experience since the mid-1990s. Selected students receive a stipend, on-campus housing, a meal plan and a research budget.
This summer, more than 30 students conducted scientific or scholarly research with faculty mentors. In person, remotely, or some combination of the two, they tackled original projects in subjects from chemistry to Japanese over 10 weeks.
Timely and thought-provoking
Here’s a brief look at a few of the 2021 SURE projects:
COVID-19 GEOGRAPHY: Working with geospatial science professor Wenjie Sun, Carthage sophomore Sara Fitzgibbon has used using GIS mapping tools and population statistics to analyze COVID-19 patterns in counties across the United States.
In this ongoing project, they’re looking to “identify the most vulnerable communities” and inform more efficient public health responses during the pandemic. In recent years, Sun and her students have used similar tools to help agencies in southeastern Wisconsin communities deal with lead-based paint and opioid abuse.
CULTURE AND THE AFTERLIFE: Heading into her senior year, Petula Walsh-Grant has been studying different cultures’ understanding of death and the afterlife. Her faculty mentor, Professor Melanie Nyhof, is a developmental psychologist who has pursued that line of research for years.
Focusing largely on children in China and Indonesia, Walsh-Grant has been reviewing surveys, structured interviews, and research literature to uncover common threads and distinctions.
SPACE SCIENCE: Nine SURE students carried on the college’s long-running space science research with Professor Kevin Crosby, director of the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium. Carthage is the lead institution for the WSGC, the statewide hub for NASA research.
These two experiments — both involving spacecraft propellant — hold significant value as manned space exploration returns to the forefront.
“The process of designing, building, and testing has been a real hands-on learning experience for me,” says junior Liam Carls, a member of the Carthage Microgravity Team. “The opportunities at Carthage through WSGC are great for building connections and gaining experience in the field of engineering, research analysis, project management and many more skills related to STEM.”
Showcasing original work
At Carthage, research is built into each student’s experience. It connects lessons to “real world” settings, provides students with constant feedback and forces them to respond to new challenges.
A senior thesis is required to graduate; depending on the field of study, it could take the form of a research project, an art exhibit, a music recital, a portfolio or a paper. The college also holds a Celebration of Scholars on campus every spring to highlight exemplary work by students and faculty.
For those in the sciences, that first dip in the pool often leads to more research opportunities after graduation. So far in 2021, at least five recent Carthage alumni have earned major fellowships through the National Science Foundation or the National Institutes of Health.
Still, the benefits of such active learning extend to every one of the college’s 50-plus majors. As a 2019 report by the Council on Undergraduate Research sums up, research students develop “perseverance, communication within groups, and ability to collaborate with others in ways that will help them work confidently with peers and supervisors in the workforce.”
Those are the skills that keep job prospects hot in any season.