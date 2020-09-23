Community Newsletter: RUSD offers parents support for remote learning

Last March, when schools were abruptly ordered closed, students, families and educators faced many challenges. We worked together to support our students and ensure learning continued amidst a global crisis. Families were forced to juggle school, work and life in a whole new way.
Six months later, as Racine Unified School District begins the 2020-2021 school year, our students remain at home and our schools are still closed. But, a lot has changed since March.
RUSD spent several months developing a robust re-entry plan that focuses on academics and social-emotional development for all students. And so far, the transition back to school has gone well. Sure, we’ve hit some bumps in the road and not everything has been perfect. Yet, so much has gone right!
Working together with parents and families, we’ve helped our students transition to remote learning with a structured schedule including live lessons, specials (art, music, phy ed) and opportunities for students to interact with teachers and classmates.
RUSD educators have stepped up to the challenge, demonstrating amazing talent, creativity, ingenuity and flexibility to engage our students remotely.
While we cannot be together face-to-face, we want our community to know we are here to support you. We are all in this together. And we will get through this, together.
Here are a few helpful tips for our families as they navigate remote learning:
Make space for learning
Your children will achieve their best work in a quiet, comfortable, distraction-free and dedicated space devoted to learning. Ideally, a different set-up than where they normally play games or watch television.
Keep a routine
Work with your child to create a daily schedule they can hang on the refrigerator or somewhere they can see it each day. Be sure to include breaks, free time options and ways to connect with classmates and friends.
Brain breaks
Make sure that your child (and you!) takes plenty of breaks in order to re-energize, focus and replenish attention. Get physical activity and time away from screens. Set alarms similar to those they would encounter at school and encourage them to move, do stretching exercises, get some fresh air, go for a walk or bike ride. Many websites such as PBS.org offer kid motion videos and activities to keep them engaged.
Stay social (safely)
It’s important for everyone, including children, to be able to maintain social relationships while staying at home. If you are able, try to schedule virtual playtime for your kids to talk to and engage with their friends from school.
Take advantage of RUSD resources
Many helpful resources are available on the District website. Visit rusd.org/coronavirus. Also, the Office of Family and Community Engagement provides excellent resources and programs for parents and families year-round. Check out the latest Parent University offerings including a webinar on how to ease stress and anxiety at rusd.org/district/parent-university-0.
Where to go for Help
We are here to help you and your child succeed! Take advantage of virtual classrooms and office hours being offered by your child’s teachers if you can and don’t be afraid to reach out your school principal with questions or concerns you may have. In addition, families can always email Info@rusd.org.
And finally, give yourself grace. We don’t expect our families to do it all right now. We are in this together! These times call for parents and schools to partner so we can ensure our students stay healthy and engaged in learning no matter what the school environment looks like.
Have successful strategies to share?
We can all learn from one another. Have you found a strategy that is working in your home? Please share tips with other families who might benefit. Post your thoughts and ideas on Facebook and Twitter @RacineUnified.
The staff at RUSD is working diligently to continuously adjust to the changing environment and needs of our students and families. Your input will help us improve. Watch your email for opportunities to provide your feedback!
