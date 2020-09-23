Community Newsletter: RUSD offers parents support for remote learning

Take advantage of RUSD resources

Many helpful resources are available on the District website. Visit rusd.org/coronavirus. Also, the Office of Family and Community Engagement provides excellent resources and programs for parents and families year-round. Check out the latest Parent University offerings including a webinar on how to ease stress and anxiety at rusd.org/district/parent-university-0.

Where to go for Help

We are here to help you and your child succeed! Take advantage of virtual classrooms and office hours being offered by your child’s teachers if you can and don’t be afraid to reach out your school principal with questions or concerns you may have. In addition, families can always email Info@rusd.org.

And finally, give yourself grace. We don’t expect our families to do it all right now. We are in this together! These times call for parents and schools to partner so we can ensure our students stay healthy and engaged in learning no matter what the school environment looks like.

Have successful strategies to share?