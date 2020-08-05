Community Newsletter: Reopening plans for John XXIII Educational Center

RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Catholic Church, plans to reopen for students on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Safety precautions dealing with COVID-19 will be in place. Students and staff will be wearing masks, social distancing and committing to sanitizing hands. The classrooms will be regularly cleaned and organized for social distancing with no more than 10 students in a room at any given time. This will allow for each student to have their study space.
The Center is planning to possibly adjust its times of service based on how local school systems such as the Racine Unified School District and Siena Catholic Schools decide to reopen. The priority is to provide a safe, healthy and accessible place for students grade five through 12 to be welcomed and supported academically, emotionally and socially. The center’s partnerships with these systems will also readjust based on reopening plans. Further, the hope is to offer an online registration option for this coming year.
The operational hours for students are scheduled to be 4-5:30 and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 262-898-7250 or email Geraldine Bodi at jeri_bodi@john23center.org for English or Marisol Salazar at marisol_salazar@j23center.org for Spanish. Messages or email will be responded to as quickly as possible.
New technology
In preparation for the new school year, the John XXIII Educational Center has purchased a number of new technology items for students. New laser printers and laptop computers have been purchased. Students who do not have their own computers or other devices will be able to use the center’s equipment within the classrooms. Wi-Fi access throughout the center will allow for students to complete any assignments given via online or in person instruction.
New staff
Brother Johnathon Emanuelson has joined the staff as part of the high school team. He will also assist with development efforts and engage in various outreach program activities. Two new Lasallian volunteers, members of a long term, faith based program, have joined the Center team. Eddie Ventura and JD Mancini, both recent graduates of St. Mary’s College of California, will assist in the high school and middle school programs, respectively. Mancini will also be part of the outreach program.
Mental health focus
The outreach program which offers groups to local middle schools to facilitate safe spaces for social and emotional support will continue. Mental health is becoming a bigger issue than ever in schools as a result of the pandemic and its consequences. The center will be available to schools to provide services around the topics of building healthy relationships, dealing with loss and transition, restorative justice practices, and living an emotionally and socially healthy life amidst the pandemic. Two new support groups will be added — Justice 2020 and Pandemic Recovery — to help students process the new climate of social unrest.
Credit Recovery Program
Beginning in January 2020, the center partnered with the Alternative Learning Program of RUSD to offer the Credit Recovery Program on Monday through Thursday afternoons at the center. Students who participated in the online instruction were able to complete their academic credits and graduate in summer 2020. The plan is for this program to expand the number of students who can be served in 2020-2021. The center is the only neighborhood site of the Credit Recovery Program that exists outside of the Racine Alternative Learning Center on Northwestern Avenue. The flexibility and accessibility of the center along with a quiet and safe space for student study allows for a great partnership.
Community support
John XXIII Educational Center continues to be grateful to United Way of Racine County, SC Johnson Fund, Racine Community Foundation, Lasallian Educational Opportunities Fund, Erica P. John Family Foundation and Racine Dominican Mission Fund for ongoing support. These benefactors allowed the center to continue its services via online programming during the pandemic of the last school year. It also allowed the center is maintain all of its staff for the duration of the 2019-2020 school year. With these sustaining partnerships, the center is poised to grow in its service to the young people and families of Racine.
