Community Newsletter: Reopening plans for John XXIII Educational Center

In preparation for the new school year, the John XXIII Educational Center has purchased a number of new technology items for students. New laser printers and laptop computers have been purchased. Students who do not have their own computers or other devices will be able to use the center’s equipment within the classrooms. Wi-Fi access throughout the center will allow for students to complete any assignments given via online or in person instruction.

New staff

Brother Johnathon Emanuelson has joined the staff as part of the high school team. He will also assist with development efforts and engage in various outreach program activities. Two new Lasallian volunteers, members of a long term, faith based program, have joined the Center team. Eddie Ventura and JD Mancini, both recent graduates of St. Mary’s College of California, will assist in the high school and middle school programs, respectively. Mancini will also be part of the outreach program.

Mental health focus