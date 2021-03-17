Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District

The teachers in RUSD’s early education programs provide nurturing and engaging environments to help build strong foundations for children’s future success. They are licensed by the Department of Public Instruction and are skilled in the Pyramid Model framework of evidence-based practices that promote the social, emotional and behavioral development of young children.

“Self-regulation is one of the most important skills children need to be prepared for 5-year-old kindergarten,” said Shepherd.

Rhiannon Erickson’s daughter Brooklyn is enrolled in the 4K program at Gifford Elementary and is using some of the things Brooklyn’s learning in school at home.

“She’s learning to deal with all the emotions and their feelings,” Erickson said. “If they’re having a bad day, they talk about and learn how to deal with it. At home we use those same strategies if she’s angry or upset to calm down. We’ll say be a tougher turtle. We’ve definitely seen a difference. She’s more confident.”