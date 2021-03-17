Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District

RACINE — They are little people living in one of the biggest, most critical development periods of their lives. Have you thought about enrolling your 3- or 4-year-old in an early learning program yet?
Research shows young children benefit from high-quality education experiences years beyond the preschool classroom. In fact, the cognitive and social emotional skills they develop last into adulthood.
“The first five years of a child’s life are when their brains are most flexible to learning to rapid growth and development,” said Amy Shepherd, director of early learning at the Racine Unified School District.
All of RUSD’s early education programs emphasize play-based learning experiences. Through play, children learn to make choices, solve problems and play well with others. The programs also help prepare students for a smooth transition to elementary school by building early literacy, math, motor and other skills that are critical to school readiness.
“I thought it was important for her to get going and make sure she’s not behind for kindergarten,” said Jennifer Haakenson, mother of a 4K student enrolled at RUSD. Haakenson decided to send her daughter to the Bull Early Education Center after it was recommended by a friend. “Definitely a positive experience. I love it,” she said. “The teachers are really supportive.”
The teachers in RUSD’s early education programs provide nurturing and engaging environments to help build strong foundations for children’s future success. They are licensed by the Department of Public Instruction and are skilled in the Pyramid Model framework of evidence-based practices that promote the social, emotional and behavioral development of young children.
“Self-regulation is one of the most important skills children need to be prepared for 5-year-old kindergarten,” said Shepherd.
Rhiannon Erickson’s daughter Brooklyn is enrolled in the 4K program at Gifford Elementary and is using some of the things Brooklyn’s learning in school at home.
“She’s learning to deal with all the emotions and their feelings,” Erickson said. “If they’re having a bad day, they talk about and learn how to deal with it. At home we use those same strategies if she’s angry or upset to calm down. We’ll say be a tougher turtle. We’ve definitely seen a difference. She’s more confident.”
RUSD offers 4-year-old kindergarten programs throughout the District with half- and full-day options. A Parent-Child Oriented Classroom (P-COC) program is also available for 3-year-olds at the Bull Early Education Center. In the P-COC program, parents attend school with their child one day per week and are actively involved in their child’s learning. RUSD also offers a popular Montessori program at Goodland Montessori. All of the programs are free for children living within the district’s boundaries.
“I always thought public education was really important,” Erickson said. “I grew up in private schools and wanted my kids to have a more realistic view of the community we live in.”
Enrollment is underway. The only requirement for 4K is that a child be 4 on or before Sept. 1, or 3 on or before Sept. 1 for 3-year-old programs. More information is available at rusd.org.