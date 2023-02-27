RACINE — There has been a lot of talk recently about addressing learning loss in schools and, coming out of the pandemic, this has been a primary focus of educators.

However, in the Racine Unified School District, this does not mean that students in need of greater academic challenge have been forgotten.

In RUSD, staff work to meet the needs of each student individually.

Recently, this meant revamping the Gifted and Advanced Program. Not only are there new staff driving the program, these individuals have also developed a universal screening program for all students to ensure access to the program is equitable and not only available to students whose guardians may be more “in the know.”

Students may be identified as gifted and advanced in one or more categories: general intellectual, specific academic area, leadership, creativity and fine arts.

While some schools and school districts solely rely on teacher or parent referrals for testing and placement in these areas, RUSD’s program is more inclusive.

In addition to referrals, the district also does universal screenings to identify students as gifted and advanced in any one of those categories.

These screenings take place at the beginning of the year for fifth-graders and mid-year for second-graders.

Offerings

Once students are identified as gifted and advanced, they each receive a differentiation plan.

Some students may receive early access to kindergarten, single-subject acceleration or even grade acceleration, while other students receive additional enrichments.

RUSD offers gifted and advanced students access to different programs like Empower, which is a leadership program.

Extended lessons like those offered through the National Geographic Explorer Classroom Program provide virtual scientist visits and the ability to work on passion projects.

In addition, students participate in other beneficial experiences like escape rooms to boost problem-solving skills, summer camps tailored to their interests and opportunities like science fairs and leadership conferences that they learn about from a newsletter they receive regularly.

They also have access to programs across the state and region through the Wisconsin Association for Talented & Gifted and CESA 1 Partners for the Advancement of Gifted Education.

At the high school level, there are even greater challenges and opportunities available to students who demonstrate advanced academic abilities.

There are opportunities for students to earn college credits while attending high school through UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, the International Baccalaureate Programme and Advanced Placement.

The UW-Parkside Access to College Credit program is open to students at Case, Horlick, Park and Walden III.

REAL School students take college level engineering courses through Gateway Technical College at the SC Johnson iMET Center, Case students can take part in the International Baccalaureate Programme and AP courses are open to all RUSD high school students.

To learn more about the RUSD’s gifted and advanced options, email giftedandadvanced@rusd.org.