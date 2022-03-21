Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District

RACINE — While many children look forward to school letting out for summer, parents may want to consider the summer break as an opportunity for their children to stay on track, or get ahead.

“Summer school is an opportunity for students to stay on top of their skills throughout the summer months so that they do not ‘lose what they don’t use,’” said Janell Decker, deputy chief academic officer for the Racine Unified School District.

“Reading and math classes help students practice skills they may not quite have grasped during the school year, and with smaller class sizes some students feel more comfortable participating and feel a lot more confident in their skills once summer school ends,” Decker added.

Summer school classes are capped at 15 students, allowing teachers to provide more individual and small group support to students. Another perk is that teachers use a different curriculum during the summer, giving students exposure to new and different books, computer programs and activities.

This year, 4K to eighth-grade students enrolled in RUSD summer school will take a reading and math course plus two enrichment classes. “Science Adventures,” “Creative Writing” and “Art” are just a few of the courses being offered for 2022.

“A few years ago we really focused on bringing more enrichment classes back so students see summer school as fun,” Decker said. “I’ve seen students pick up an interest in coding or acting or dancing because of summer school.”

Extended learning

RUSD is also offering free extended learning for students in grades K-8 after summer school this year. A partnership with the City of Racine Parks and Recreation Department will allow students to take part in structured, recreational activities each day after summer school classes end.

“Students can expect a fun-filled, action-packed summer program that will include lots of opportunities to engage in large group games, arts and crafts, a variety of sports and plenty of outside activities,” said Antonio Crane, director of extended learning for RUSD. “The program also extends beyond the summer school day and provides responsible adult supervision for students whose parents may need to work or go to school themselves. Need I say more?!”

In addition to the courses and extended learning being entirely free, each student also gets breakfast and lunch every day free of charge.

For 2022, summer school for students in grades K-8 will be offered at Gifford School, Gilmore School and Mitchell School. K-5 summer school is offered at Julian Thomas, Knapp, Olympia Brown, SC Johnson and Wadewitz elementary schools. Four-year-old kindergarten is available at Gifford, Mitchell, Julian Thomas, Knapp, Olympia Brown and Johnson schools.

A dual language summer school program is also being offered to students enrolled in RUSD’s Dual Language Program. This program is available at Mitchell, Julian Thomas, Wadewitz (no 4K) and Johnson elementary schools.

RUSD Summer School runs Monday through Thursday, June 20-July 28 with a break July 4-5. Registration closes May 31 but space is limited. Go to rusd.org to register.

