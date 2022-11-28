Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District

It is an exciting time to be in the Racine Unified School District. The district is getting started on implementation of its long-range facilities master plan using 2020 referendum funds to benefit every student. Plans include new schools, renovations, expansions and modernizations.

Full STEAM ahead

A new, Red Apple K-8 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) School is coming in fall 2025. This will be an expansion for the current K-5 school, which was a National Blue Ribbon School Award Winner in 2020. STEAM-based education helps students learn how to use knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information and know how to gather and evaluate evidence to make decisions.

In addition, makerspaces are making their way into several RUSD schools. These are designated areas in schools where students create, invent and explore technology. Makerspaces are currently getting up and running at Gilmore Fine Arts, Jerstad-Agerholm K-8, Olympia Brown Elementary, Red Apple Elementary and Wadewitz Elementary.

Expansions

Schulte Elementary School families will be getting a new school offering more grade levels. The current school will be expanding to a K-8 school. Schulte will begin offering sixth grade in fall 2023, seventh grade in 2024 and eighth grade in fall 2025 when the new Schulte K-8 officially opens its doors. The new school will be built at the same site as the current one.

Olympia Brown Elementary will also be expanding to a K-8 school. Olympia Brown is one of RUSD’s newest schools, built in 2016. The expansion work on the school is expected to begin during the 2023-2024 school year and wrap up in summer 2025.

New IB K-8 campus

Of the 33 International Baccalaureate Schools in Wisconsin, RUSD is currently home to four of them, three of which will soon combine into a new K-8 International Baccalaureate (IB) Campus. The District’s Long-Range Facilities Master Plan calls for Jefferson and West Ridge elementary schools, which both offer the IB Primary Years Programme, to merge with Starbuck Middle School, which currently offers the Middle Years Programme. To make room for all these IB students under one roof, RUSD will build a 55,475 square foot addition on the ground level and 33,700 square-foot addition on the second floor of the current Starbuck IB Middle School. Construction is expected to begin later this school year with a grand re-opening of Starbuck K-8 IB School slated for fall 2024.

Renovations

Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell K-8 schools are getting major renovations. Mitchell will get a new secure entrance, a new gym and modernized learning spaces. Jerstad-Agerholm students will also benefit from a new gym, safety and security updates and remodeled learning spaces.

Hammes Field is getting major renovations that include a new concession stand and softball diamond improvements that will be complete in August 2023.

In addition to a new STEM lab and makerspace, Julian Thomas Elementary will get safety and security updates and ADA accessibility improvements.

All of these improvements are part of the first phase of implementation of RUSD’s long-range plan with the overarching goal of providing excellent, high-quality learning spaces for every student across the district.

Learn more about the future of RUSD at https://racineunified.squarespace.com.

Showcase

With so many exciting things happening in RUSD, now is the time to see what the district has to offer and find out which school is the right fit for a child. The public is invited to the RUSD Showcase from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The RUSD school choice window is open from Dec. 1-Jan. 15. Learn more at rusd.org.