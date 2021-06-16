Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District

Experience paying off

Now those opportunities he chose to explore are paying off. Not only has he landed a job, he has no student loan debt and is already making a good wage. At his signing ceremony, Lynch’s dad joked it wouldn’t be long before his son would be making more than him. If you’re wondering how much, Novak said Lynch could easily pull in six figures.

The Academies of Racine boast they’re all about “My choice. My future” and it appears Lynch will have a great one.

“We didn’t do anything like this when I was going to school,” Novak said. “I had no idea. I stumbled into the trades and it’s been a good career for me.”

Lynch is expecting the same. He said he already has a sense of pride driving by the aquatic center and telling friends he’s helping build it. And who knows what next? Findorff has high rises, hospitals and even schools in the works.

Other options

Construction isn’t the only pathway students can choose at the Academies of Racine — Horlick, Case and Park. Options range from computer science to health sciences and automotive technology to aviation.