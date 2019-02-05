The Racine Unified School District Office of Family & Community Engagement is committed to improving student success through intentional and robust partnerships with families. Ongoing research shows that family engagement in schools improves student achievement, reduces absenteeism and restores parents’ confidence in their child’s education. That’s why RUSD’s Family and Community Engagement mission and vision is to foster practices and strategies to increase school-family-community connections.
Family engagement
Research studies have pointed out consistent, convincing and validating evidence that shows family engagement is one of the strongest predictors of overall student success. Collaborative efforts linked to learning and building respectful and trusting relationships are more likely to produce outcomes of children adapting well to school, attending regularly and earning better grades. This partnership maximizes shared responsibility between home and school to support student achievement and overall school improvement.
The RUSD Family & Community Engagement team has designed district-wide approaches that build on that belief to work towards an equal partnership with parents and caregivers so that all students will graduate career- and/or college-ready.
Parent University
Parent University is a community collaborative of free monthly workshops and information sessions to help parents and caregivers become full partners in their children’s education. The sessions equip parents and caregivers with new or additional skills, knowledge and resources to help them connect with their children outside of school. Sessions range from learning about healthy cooking to reviewing special education practices to understanding your child’s report card. A full list of upcoming Parent University sessions, including a new Zumba class, can be found at www.rusd.org/district/parent-university-0.
Parent Leadership Network
The Parent Leadership Network is an opportunity for parents and guardians to receive support and training to serve as school leaders and representatives. As part of the Parent Leadership Network, participants will stay connected with school and district news and work together to learn about district priorities and participate in the decision-making process. This network is a great space for parents to interact with one another and create a network to lean on for support. To learn more about the Parent Leadership Network and to get involved in your school’s network visit www.rusd.org/district/parent-leadership-network-0.
It is so important for our families to be connected to their child’s education. With school and staff and families working together to monitor, support and advocate for our children, we can all be engaged in ways that ensure success. Together, we can raise Racine.
