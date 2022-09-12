Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District

RACINE — It’s a new day. A new school year. A new Racine Unified School District. From the launch of the Middle School Academies of Racine to the referendum work getting underway, it’s an amazing time to be enrolled in, employed by or partnering with RUSD. You belong here.

In the past couple of years, RUSD teachers have said the district is on the “leading edge” of education, the District’s community partners have called the work the district is doing “innovative” and students have described their experiences in RUSD schools as “eye-opening” and “surpassing expectations.”

For the 2022-23 school year, the district is continuing to advance that work. Here are a few ways the District is transforming educational experiences for the better.

Academies of Racine

The 2021-22 school year closed on a high note for the Academies of Racine as RUSD received word that the six academies put forth for review were officially certified as model academies. These academies — Business & Culinary Arts and Health Sciences at AoR-Case, Freshman Academy and Education & Technical Services at AoR-Horlick and Health Sciences and Education and Leadership Automotive & Technical Services at AoR Park — are the first in the state of Wisconsin to be certified by the National Career Academy Coalition and are among just a handful in the Midwest to be certified. This affirmation proves that the collective work of educators, businesses and community partners is successfully preparing students to be college, career and life ready. Additional academies will be put forth for certification this school year.

To kick off the 2022-23 school year, the Academies of Racine are expanding their offerings at each high school with new pocket pathways in fire/emergency medical services and criminal justice. This is due to the high demand for employees in these fields in the community. Unlike all other pathways within the academies, these new pocket pathways are only available to seniors, providing them the chance to be taught by professionals in these fields while earning credits toward a post-secondary degree.

In addition, the Manufacturing Pathway at Case High School is about to get a big boost thanks to In-Sink-Erator. The company has awarded the high school an $11,362 grant to upgrade the school’s equipment and help bolster welding courses with the goal to have more students earn an American Welding Society certification.

The academies are also expanding into three middle schools this year. The Middle School Academies have launched at Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell K-8 to prepare students for a successful transition to high school, all while discovering ways to become better learners, classmates and community leaders.

Students in the Middle School Academies will gain real-world experience by researching and solving community-based problems through service-based projects and engaging in activities that build the professional skills necessary to be successful in life.

Extended learning

RUSD’s Office of Extended Learning is always expanding its offerings and this year is no exception. Returning clubs include Cheer and Dance Club, Girls on the Run, Homework Help Jr., Swing Choir, Robotics Team and more. New activities for the 2022-23 school year include drumline, cooking at the high school level and intro to esports for grades 5-8.

Speaking of esports, the general manager of the Case Legends esports team, Dan Velasquez, recently applied for and was awarded a fleet of six gaming desktops for the school’s esports lab. Students, with the help of Gaming Concepts who awarded the desktops, will assemble the new equipment as part of a STEM-based event later this school year. Last school year the Case Legends Esports Team won a Division 1 state title in Smash Bros for the second year in a row.

Referendum work

After almost a two-year delay in the courts, RUSD’s $1 billion referendum was finally affirmed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court this spring, allowing the district to move ahead with improvements, renovations and new builds.

Several projects have already begun, many around improving accessibility. For instance, new ADA entry ramps are being or have already been installed at three schools. Other priority work included adding secure entrances to Julian Thomas Elementary and Mitchell K-8. Other schools are getting additional classroom space added to them.

Of course, this is just the beginning of the work the district plans to do with the referendum money. Much has changed since the referendum passed in 2020, so the district is reviewing its priorities and how far the funding can go in the face of inflation. Future plans call for expanding and building schools in areas of the community that are growing, creating 21st-century learning environments in all schools and expanding STEM/STEAM programming throughout the district. There is plenty to look forward to in RUSD.