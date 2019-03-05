RACINE COUNTY — First, they put on their bright orange aprons. Then, they got to work.
In January, about 25 students participated in the first Home Depot Workshop, a free class that allows students the opportunity to work with their parent or guardian to complete a small project.
It’s just one of many free programs offered through the Racine Unified School District’s Family Resource Center.
In spring 2018, RUSD opened the Family Resource Center inside Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The Family Resource Center is open to all families with students attending Title I schools. FRC programs emphasize building the strengths and abilities of families to support them in raising healthy and academically successful children.
RUSD’s Family Resource Center offers a full range of services and supports that motivate, educate and assist families, including:
- Free parent workshops & certificate-based classes
- Free computer access
- Online banking help
- Job search support
- Networking and leadership opportunities
- Student learning materials, books and tools available in English and Spanish
RUSD’s Family and Community Engagement Department oversees the Family Resource Center and its programming. The goal is to help break down barriers to learning which in turn will enhance students’ ability to succeed in school.
“The Family Resource Center maximizes the shared relationships between home and school to support student achievement and overall school improvement,” said Maria Barreras, RUSD’s Title I family engagement specialist. “By working together, we can ensure success for our students. The Family Resource Center is just one way that we can Raise Racine’s children together.”
Research studies have pointed out consistent evidence demonstrating that family engagement is one of the strongest predictors of overall student success. Collaborative, learning-linked efforts that build respectful and trusting relationships are more likely to produce outcomes of children adapting well to school, attending regularly and earning better grades.
Save the date
Come check out RUSD’s Family Resource Center March 11-15 during its open house. Families are invited to drop by anytime for the opportunity to tour the center, meet staff and participate in special open house events.
For a complete list of the week’s activities and to learn more about our Family Resource Center, go to www.rusd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.