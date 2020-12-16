Community Newsletter: Racine Unified looks ahead to 2021 learning

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live. From work to school to play — life looks very strange and different right now. But, one thing we know for certain — life will return to some sort of normalcy. It will take time, but students will be back in classrooms learning face-to-face.
In the meantime, the Racine Unified School District is finding unique ways to plan for the 2021-2022 school year including offering families virtual opportunities to learn about and choose the school that is the best fit for their child. The Racine Unified School District School Choice program allows families to choose up to three schools and apply for enrollment through the lottery process. Families can apply online Jan. 1-Feb. 28.
Many families love their boundary school and that’s great. Other families may be interested in a specific program or school that meets the individual interests, needs or passion of their child. The advantage of a large public school district is having many options.
RUSD offers families school and program choices at all grade levels including Montessori, half-day and full-day early learning programs, fine arts, International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, virtual learning, the Academies of Racine and more.
This year, RUSD won’t be able to host an in-person school choice fair, but families are encouraged to find out what each of its schools has to offer virtually. Visit rusd.org and participate in informational events that will take place in January and February.
Here is a snapshot of some of RUSD’s choice programs and offerings:
Early Learning
Did you know that RUSD has world-class early learning programs? Beginning at age 3, a child can experience one of many early learning programs such as P-COC, a half-day program for 3-year-old students. It offers the opportunity for families to work with their child in the classroom once per week. RUSD also offers full- or half-day 4K classes. 4K assists children in developing language skills, listening skills, muscle coordination and social skills so they are ready for kindergarten.
Goodland Montessori
The Montessori method develops concentration, discovery, motivation and self-discipline through self-directed activities. Students learn in an atmosphere that encourages responsibility and independence. Goodland Montessori features multi-age classrooms that emphasize independence and respect for a child’s naturally developing cognitive, physical and social skills.
Fine Arts
RUSD has a rich history of excellent fine arts programs. In 2017, RUSD opened its first fine arts K-8, Gilmore Fine Arts. Gilmore strives to educate the whole child by providing foundational skills, knowledge and learning experiences to support high-functioning and adaptable world citizens. The fine arts approach encourages the whole child to develop creativity, self-expression, focus and identity by engaging them in co-curricular activities and alternative experiences to increase academic success.
International Baccalaureate
RUSD offers the IB Primary Years Programme at Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge elementary schools. Students can then continue the IB Programme at Starbuck Middle School and Case High School. The IB Programme aims to develop internationally minded people who will help create a more peaceful world and features a high-quality, rigorous curriculum.
Academies of Racine
The Academies of Racine at Case, Horlick and Park high schools are designed to ensure students are better prepared for college and the regional workforce. By incorporating hands-on, project-based learning opportunities, developing small learning communities and better connecting with local businesses and organizations, the Academies help students graduate with a plan. Within the Academies are specific pathways such as culinary arts, engineering, marketing, automotive technology and construction, among other specialty areas based on high-demand careers.
Virtual Learning
The RUSD Virtual Learning program strives to make virtual personal. RUSD offers a range of academic experiences for all grade levels. Taught by RUSD teachers, the virtual learning program allows opportunities for student success outside the traditional classroom in rigorous leading edge ways through personal virtual coursework and mentorship.
Whether new to RUSD or looking to make a switch to a different school, now is the time to check out what each RUSD school has to offer. For more information, email info@rusd.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!