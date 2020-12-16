Community Newsletter: Racine Unified looks ahead to 2021 learning

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live. From work to school to play — life looks very strange and different right now. But, one thing we know for certain — life will return to some sort of normalcy. It will take time, but students will be back in classrooms learning face-to-face.

In the meantime, the Racine Unified School District is finding unique ways to plan for the 2021-2022 school year including offering families virtual opportunities to learn about and choose the school that is the best fit for their child. The Racine Unified School District School Choice program allows families to choose up to three schools and apply for enrollment through the lottery process. Families can apply online Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Many families love their boundary school and that’s great. Other families may be interested in a specific program or school that meets the individual interests, needs or passion of their child. The advantage of a large public school district is having many options.

RUSD offers families school and program choices at all grade levels including Montessori, half-day and full-day early learning programs, fine arts, International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, virtual learning, the Academies of Racine and more.