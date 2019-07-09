Let the next 75 years begin! Racine Lutheran’s students, staff, alumni and friends enjoyed this past year, as together, we celebrated our 75th anniversary of providing a God-centered high school for our community’s youth.
Together we shared memories, stories and traditions that helped shape the thousands of students who have developed the values of faith, character, leadership and learning at RLHS. And together, we look toward the future and the next 75 years of providing our Christ-filled curriculum to the families who seek to give their children the best high school experience.
Class of 2019
In May, we celebrated the Class of 2019, which was comprised of 59 graduates. Donned in purple caps and gowns and draped with gold academic achievement cords, our students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and transition into their new roles as alumni.
Collectively, the Class of 2019 was awarded more than $3.6 million in scholarships for their college journeys. The graduates plan to pursue degrees and programs at a multitude of colleges and universities across the country.
Join us in praying for them as they step into the future, equipped to succeed and ready to embrace endless opportunities.
Celebrating students
We love to celebrate our students, knowing the glory is always given to God. During the past several weeks, our students accomplished incredible things in music competitions, art shows, athletic pursuits and academic achievements.
Of note, at the Wisconsin School Music Association State Solo Ensemble Festival our hand-bell ensemble received a gold medal-worthy perfect score and nomination for an Exemplary Performance Award. The judge thought it was the best performance of the day. Sofia Luxem earned gold for her clarinet solo. Our chamber choir and flutist Kierra Mohalley received silver medals.
Our National Honor Society inducted 34 new members. NHS is a prestigious, nationally recognized organization which honors students for outstanding academic performance, character, leadership and service.
More recently, our track team’s 4 x 100 meter relay group broke a long-standing school record and finished in fourth place at the WIAA state track meet. Congratulations!
Golf Outing
It’s not too late to hit the links with the Crusaders! Join us Monday, Aug. 5, at Meadowbrook Country Club, for our 31st annual golf outing to benefit the RLHS athletic program. You can play, donate prizes, join us for dinner or sponsor a hole. All are welcome. To participate, visit RacineLutheran.org and click on Golf Outing under the Support Us tab.
Hall of Fame nominations
Do you know an amazing alumnus? If so, nominate him or her for the 2020 Hall of Fame. Criteria for selection include displaying fine character and a commitment to the mission of RLHS. Nominees may be inducted in the areas of athletics, academics, humanitarianism, the arts or service to the church.
Visit the About Us section of RacineLutheran.org and use the nomination form provided.
Save the dates
Mark your calendars and join us for our Homecoming festivities on Sept. 28. The fall concert is Oct. 9 and the fall drama production is Oct. 25-26.
The future
Today, we are preparing to officially welcome incoming members of the Racine Lutheran class of 2023. School starts Aug. 14. We are blessed to have four years to make a lifelong impact on these teens.
Together, with their parents and with our supporters, we will work tirelessly to instill the values of faith, character, leadership and learning. And together, we will solidify the foundation that will prepare them to lead the journey into the next 75 years.
As we train our students for a Christian way of life, we need you. We read in 1 Peter 4:10: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”
Thank you for supporting Racine Lutheran High School through your gifts of time, talent, finances and prayers. Together, we are blessed.
