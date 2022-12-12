Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

RACINE — The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season is easily detectable at Racine Lutheran High School. An adorned tree greets visitors. Holiday music plays as the students move between classrooms. Families are donating toys to children in need in the Racine community. Teachers and students are vigorously preparing for semester exams.

Amid the festive weeks of December, students are reminded to focus on the birth of the Savior, and the message found in 2 Corinthians 9:15 which proclaims, “Thanks be to God for his inexpressible gift.”

Securing the future

Racine Lutheran High School is growing, and its impressive expansion project is capturing the community’s attention. The transformational $9.2 million building project is easily visible from Spring Street near the Root River. The school broke ground on the addition in the spring, and the progress to date is encouraging.

Funds from the school’s “Celebrating Our Past, Securing Our Future” campaign support the numerous improvements. The project includes new classrooms, gymnasium, fitness center/weight room, locker rooms, bathrooms and renovated existing spaces.

The building campaign is heading into the home stretch. Additional donations are needed and appreciated, and various naming opportunities are still available.

“Our combined efforts become more important than ever to ensure a successful completion of this impressive expansion,” explained Dave Burgess, executive director. “We invite our supporters, alumni, family, and friends to be part of this endeavor and to leave a legacy at RLHS.”

Expectations exceeded

Racine Lutheran High School earned the grade of “Exceeds Expectations” as assessed by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). Racine Lutheran and Waterford Union are the only Racine County high schools that earned this high of a grade.

“We are grateful for and celebrate with the RLHS faculty and staff who put in the hard work to help our students grow and learn,” said Jason Block, principal. “Families seeking a high quality, Christ-centered education for their children have found their answer here at Racine Lutheran High School.”

Hall of Fame

The RLHS Hall of Fame recognizes former students, athletes and faculty members who have shown a commitment to the school’s mission and have made outstanding contributions with their gifts. The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees are Julie Meissner Porter, 1967; Marty Hartwig, 1975, and Eric Oertel, 2010.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, is open to the public. A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. and the varsity basketball game at 7:15 p.m.

Grand gala

RLHS is hosting its 25th annual Grand Gala on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. This vital fundraiser is a wonderful evening to support the school’s students.

Guests are welcomed with complimentary beverages, and they enjoy auctions, dinner and dancing. Chicago’s High Society Orchestra performs until midnight.

“Grand Gala offers a complete night on the town the weekend before Valentine’s Day,” noted Krista Long, who oversees the event. “Those interested in donating to the silent or voice auctions, attending the event, or learning about our sponsorship levels should contact the school.”

Screenagers Project

Racine Lutheran High School’s Parents-as-Partners initiative uses an array of resources and speakers to equip the parents with knowledge and tools to overcome the challenges faced by this generation of students.

As part of that initiative, RLHS invested in a membership to the Screenagers Project. Developed by Dr. Delaney Ruston, the award-winning Screenagers documentaries explore the impact of screen technology on kids and offer families solutions that work. Content includes digital age vulnerabilities and impact, mental health challenges and stress resilience, and teens’ views on substances plus strategies for supporting healthy decision making.

Student of month

Senior Kaleb Miller was selected as the Student of the Month for November. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2022-23 school year theme from Matthew 5:16: “Let Your Light Shine.”

The nominating teacher shared: “Kaleb shines his light by providing leadership in Student Council and conducting the daily broadcast of ‘the 251.’ In the month of November, he shined God’s light to the community while serving as the emcee for the Veterans Day celebration at Memorial Hall. Kaleb provided a tremendous example of a Racine Lutheran student to all in attendance.”

Be a Crusader

RLHS provides an education focused on faith, learning, character and leadership. Prospective families are invited to attend the school’s open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan 30. Personal tours can be scheduled. Application materials for the 2023-24 school year are available.

School representatives can be contacted at 262-637-6538 or via the website at RacineLutheran.org.