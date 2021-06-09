Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

“Remember the moments of complete gratitude and love for every classmate, teacher, or friend you have acquired throughout these last four years, as they are the ones who have helped make you who you are right at this exact moment.”

A continuing journey

“So, what now? Now, we will all go on with our lives, working, pursuing degrees, or anything in between and making the most out of anything we are given. We go out with our Lord, serving him by helping others in the community. And for all of the future graduates to come through Racine Lutheran High School, make the most out of everything God gives you. Have a positive attitude in all that you do and know that your Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is walking beside you every step of the way. I wish everyone the best of luck as we go on.”