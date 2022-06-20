Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

RACINE — Congratulations, graduates! Racine Lutheran High School held commencement ceremonies for its Class of 2022 May 28 at the SC Johnson Sports Complex at Pritchard Park. The future journeys of the 70 graduates include pursuing higher education degrees from an array of universities, colleges and technical schools. Some graduates are enlisting with the United States Armed Forces, and others are stepping directly into the workforce.

Valedictorian, salutatorian

John Hansen and Kierra Mohalley earned the top two academic spots in the Class of 2022. John, the valedictorian, is a National Merit Scholarship finalist, and he is committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kierra, the salutatorian, will continue her education at Concordia University Chicago.

Community partnerships

During May, students and staff at RLHS raised money to support global and local charities. Funds were sent to the Office of International Mission of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod for several Lutheran church bodies and missionaries that help the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ukraine, Lutheran refugees and others affected by violence.

Additionally, financial support was given to the Racine Police Department’s Anthony Lane COP House and initiatives that help families in the local community.

Tests, trucks, treats

Students enjoyed another community partnership during the final week of the school year. Three local food trucks — Pico’s Tacos, Dragon Pit BBQ and Kona Ice — prepared lunch and other treats for students to purchase. The all-school picnic provided an opportunity to take a break from studying for exams, enjoy fresh air and sunshine and visit with friends before summer break.

Prom king, queen

Prom King Anthony Jenkins and Queen Ramiayh Wilson represented RLHS at the Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom, a Racine tradition since 1953. Court members included Justyce Nelson, Emma Jung, Samantha Coolidge, Mahree Bunch, Liam Barnet, Camdin Jansen, Russell Gentry and Bryce Baranowski.

Appreciation dinner

Many of the volunteers who serve the school through the RLHS Thrift Shop, 1222-1228 Lathrop Ave., gathered for a German-themed appreciation dinner in early June.

Almost 60 years ago, volunteers opened the first Thrift Shop to keep down the cost of Christian education. The endeavor spanned generations, and the mission continues today. Since its inception, volunteers have donated countless hours to maintain and operate the stores. To date, proceeds of more than $4.5 million have been donated to support the school’s needs including equipment, special projects, scholarships, renovations and expansions.

Building expansion

The foundation was laid and the walls are going up in the new expansion project at RLHS. Progress transpired during the first month of construction. After years of planning, the school’s dream of having 48,000 square feet of new and renovated space is coming to life. To follow the progress or donate to this project, visit racinelutheran.org and click on Building Expansion Campaign.

Learn more

Racine Lutheran High School’s focus is to provide the community’s youth with a valued education focused on faith, learning, character and leadership. To learn more, visit the school website, call 262-637-6538, email admissions@RacineLutheran.org or visit the school at 251 Luedtke Ave.

