Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

Building careers

RLHS students who are interested in careers in many different industries including, but not limited to, manufacturing, service industries and construction, can now utilize a free online OSHA training school. Completing the courses can lead to students earning their OSHA 10 certification. This program augments the coursework in the school’s industrial arts curriculum.

Golf outing

RLHS supporters attended the 32nd annual golf outing at Meadowbrook Country Club in August. Since its inception, all of the proceeds have directly benefited the RLHS athletic department. The generosity of individual golfers and corporate sponsors made the event a wonderful success, in spite of the unusual constraints placed upon special events.

Thrift Shop

The RLHS Thrift Shop at 1222 Lathrop Ave. expanded to include more thrift shop in the strip mall’s 1228 storefront. The extra space allows for additional inventory. The shopping experience is improved, and the proceeds from both stores benefit the students at Racine Lutheran.

At this time, RLHS is searching for a new northside site to replace its Douglas Avenue store.

