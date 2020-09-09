Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

The 2020-2021 school year is underway at Racine Lutheran High School. After spending several months at home, students were welcomed back to the campus in mid-August. A new 4-1 Plan is being utilized. The model allows students to learn in-person at school four days a week, plus receive remote instruction at home one day a week. Blending the benefits of face-to-face instruction with a virtual component prepares the students to continue learning regardless of any future restrictions.
Although enrollment increased by 20%, the classrooms are arranged to allow students to socially distance. Face coverings are worn to promote the well-being of all members of the RLHS community.
School-year theme
This year’s theme is “Psalm 27:1,” which reads: The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?
The students and their families continue to value their experience at RLHS, in spite of the world’s challenges. When faced with fear due to the threat of illness or the uncertainty of their overall future plans, students are encouraged to focus on this message and to seek God’s peace.
The students continue to learn about the Lord through daily devotions, weekly chapel and theology classes. Students can openly pray with their peers and their teachers, as they grow in their faith.
Building careers
RLHS students who are interested in careers in many different industries including, but not limited to, manufacturing, service industries and construction, can now utilize a free online OSHA training school. Completing the courses can lead to students earning their OSHA 10 certification. This program augments the coursework in the school’s industrial arts curriculum.
Golf outing
RLHS supporters attended the 32nd annual golf outing at Meadowbrook Country Club in August. Since its inception, all of the proceeds have directly benefited the RLHS athletic department. The generosity of individual golfers and corporate sponsors made the event a wonderful success, in spite of the unusual constraints placed upon special events.
Thrift Shop
The RLHS Thrift Shop at 1222 Lathrop Ave. expanded to include more thrift shop in the strip mall’s 1228 storefront. The extra space allows for additional inventory. The shopping experience is improved, and the proceeds from both stores benefit the students at Racine Lutheran.
At this time, RLHS is searching for a new northside site to replace its Douglas Avenue store.
Committed to the future
RLHS is dedicated to the progress, continuity and growth of the school for many years to come. Financial support for the next generation of bright and innovative learners is necessary to develop educated leaders and ensure a strong and vibrant future. Contributions change lives and make a profound difference. The support RLHS receives helps to fund student scholarships, financial aid, campus improvements, field trips, classroom upgrades, professional development opportunities for teachers and more. There are a variety of ways to support RLHS. Whether it is prayerful, financial or through volunteer efforts, each contribution is an investment that is appreciated and honored.
Next chapter
It is a new school year and the delivery of high quality Christian education is underway at Racine Lutheran High School. Each day brings another opportunity for the students to commit to their faith, enhance their love of learning, develop their leadership skills and build their character.
For more information on Racine Lutheran High School, visit RacineLutheran.org or call 262-637-6538.
