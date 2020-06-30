Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

Racine Lutheran High School students’ plans for the spring of 2020 were vastly different than their memories will be.
As the world faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the RLHS community swiftly responded to meet the needs of students. Within a matter of days, the school transitioned from teaching lessons at 251 Luedtke Ave. to educating students from dozens of remote locations. Faculty and staff provided online learning, lectures and support while the school’s students and their parents embraced the technology-based sessions, classes and interactions.
Class of 2020
Flexibility was a critical skill for the members of the class of 2020 this spring. Athletic and music competitions were cancelled. Advanced placement testing and final exams were delivered differently. Prom and graduation were postponed. The students faced these challenges with perseverance, not allowing their present disappointment to overshadow their accomplishments.
Traditionally, the school’s final weekly chapel is reserved to honor seniors. The custom continued, but the service was presented to empty chairs. Families watched the video from the comfort of their homes.
Dave Burgess, executive director/principal, shared a message that validated the frustrations felt by many students — “As God’s children, in the midst of all this disappointment, we must keep in mind who our God is. He has not left us alone. That is the devil’s lie. The fact is he has never left your side. His love for you overcomes all ill and any evil we face. History has shown repeatedly that fear-filled times like we are facing now, become a gift to God’s children. For they drive us back into the arms of our loving heavenly Father.”
The class members also were celebrated during the senior slide show, through individual recognition on social media and the school’s sign on Spring Street, plus congratulatory yard signs placed at their homes. When students recently returned their books and picked up their caps and gowns, they drove into a parking lot adorned with balloons and signs made by the school’s parents. Additionally, each graduate received their last school lunch — a popcorn chicken boat to go.
The class of 2020 will experience a commencement ceremony on Aug. 7 if allowed by local regulations.
Valedictorian, salutatorian
Griffin Radtke and Connor Petricek earned the top two spots in the class of 2020. Griffin, the valedictorian, was directly admitted into UW-Madison’s biomedical engineering program. Connor, the salutatorian will continue his education at University of Minnesota.
