Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

Racine Lutheran High School students’ plans for the spring of 2020 were vastly different than their memories will be.

As the world faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the RLHS community swiftly responded to meet the needs of students. Within a matter of days, the school transitioned from teaching lessons at 251 Luedtke Ave. to educating students from dozens of remote locations. Faculty and staff provided online learning, lectures and support while the school’s students and their parents embraced the technology-based sessions, classes and interactions.

Class of 2020

Flexibility was a critical skill for the members of the class of 2020 this spring. Athletic and music competitions were cancelled. Advanced placement testing and final exams were delivered differently. Prom and graduation were postponed. The students faced these challenges with perseverance, not allowing their present disappointment to overshadow their accomplishments.

Traditionally, the school’s final weekly chapel is reserved to honor seniors. The custom continued, but the service was presented to empty chairs. Families watched the video from the comfort of their homes.