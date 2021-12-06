Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

RACINE — “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” The words found in Luke 2:14 resonate with Christians not only during the Christmas season but also throughout the year.

The students at Racine Lutheran High School prepare to celebrate the birth of the Savior. Jesus, the Son of God, has come to bring comfort and joy from all the troubles of this world.

Students, staff, and supporters use this glorious time of year to reflect on the greatness of our God and the peace they have received through the birth of Jesus.

Christmas concert

The sounds of the season will fill the air during the Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The RLHS Music Program proudly presents its annual service of lessons and carols. The concert features the RLHS Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Concert Band and Handbell Ensemble, plus the grade school Beginner and Symphonic bands.

There is no admission fee; goodwill offerings are accepted at the end of the service. Guests are asked to follow the City of Racine face covering ordinance.

Driven to serve

The students at RLHS are motivated to serve the community. During the fall, students gathered 2,229 pounds of food for those in need.

Recently, more than 30 students signed up to donate life at the school-sponsored blood drive.

At this time, the school is holding a toy and book drive. The freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors are pitted against each other with the goal to make Christmas merry for underserved children. The winning class will receive a coveted Sweatpants Day.

Hall of Fame

The RLHS Hall of Fame recognizes former students, athletes and faculty members who have shown a commitment to the school’s mission and have made outstanding contributions with their God-given gifts. The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees are Dave Krause ’62, Jeff Christensen ’72, and Kevin Christensen ’01.

The 2022 Hall of Fame celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15. The pre-game reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. and the boys’ varsity basketball game tip-off at 7:15 p.m.

Grand Gala

RLHS is hosting its 24th annual grand gala on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Guests are cordially invited to enjoy the event, themed as “An Enchanted Evening,” and celebrate the school’s future plans to grow. This vital fundraiser is a wonderful evening during which alumni, parents, friends and community leaders come together to lift up, showcase and support the students.

Guests are welcomed with complimentary beverages as they enjoy the silent auction, followed by a dinner and voice auction. The remainder of the evening is spent dancing to the live music of Chicago’s High Society Orchestra.

Those interested in donating, being a sponsor or attending the event can contact the school at 262-637-6538 or klong@RacineLutheran.org.

Thrift Shop

Holiday shopping is affordable. The RLHS Thrift Shops at 1222 and 1228 Lathrop avenue provide a low-cost, high-inventory shopping experience throughout the year, especially at Christmas. The proceeds benefit the students and ongoing improvements of the school’s academic resources.

Open house

Prospective families are invited to the school’s open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. Future Crusaders and their parents can tour the school, meet the teachers and coaches, and start the enrollment process.

Personal daytime tours of the Christian school are also available.

Interested parents can call the admissions office at 262-637-6538 or via email at admissions@RacineLutheran.org. Limited seats are available.

Merry Christmas!

Throughout the year, especially at Christmas, the prayers, encouragement and support provided by school families, association churches, area businesses, educational partners and donors are appreciated.

RLHS provides the community’s youth with a valued education, focused on faith, learning, character and leadership.

For more information on Racine Lutheran High School, visit racinelutheran.org or call 262-637-6538.

