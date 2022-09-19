Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

RACINE — The lights are shining brightly at Racine Lutheran High School. The school opened the doors on its 79th year with an all-school chapel. Using the message found in Matthew 5:16, the theme for the year encourages the students to “Let Your Light Shine.”

“Each day we bring together more than 300 teenagers whose families want them to benefit from our values of faith, learning, character and leadership,” said Dave Burgess, executive director. “We pray the light of Christ will radiate from them as they grow in faith and in love and service to others they meet.”

The students are impacted by the positive adults at the school. Burgess noted the following faculty and staff additions and changes for the 2022-23 school year.

Newly commissioned teachers are Sarah Ragland, Graham Friske and Kelsey Koepke.

Installed to their new positions are Jason Block, Jaelle Charpentier and Tyler Zander.

Inducted to serve are Donna Hammond, Michael Martin, Darcy Mohr, Jennifer Ryddner, Steve Shaffer, Mallory Simonis and Brian Smith.

Joining Burgess on the leadership team are Block as principal, Smith as dean of students and Shaffer as athletic director.

The ongoing improvements to the staff, course offerings and facilities will allow the school to serve more students as demand for a Christ-centered education resulted in waiting lists over the past several years.

Building expansion update

The school’s building expansion project includes multiple classrooms, gymnasium, fitness center/weight room, locker rooms and bathrooms, plus many other renovated spaces. Passersby can see the progress and envision the impact it will have on Racine-area youth.

To follow the progress or donate to this project, visit RacineLutheran.org and click on Building Expansion Campaign.

Senior Leadership Retreat

Members of the class of 2023 gathered at Edwards YMCA Camp and Retreat Center in East Troy for the Senior Leadership Retreat Aug. 28-29. Activities involved creative, mental and physical challenges, plus small group discussions and worship time. The experience helped students identify, develop and practice their unique leadership skills, as well as create lifelong memories from their senior year.

Alumni homecoming

RLHS alumni come together for the football game and festivities at the end of Homecoming week. This annual event features a complimentary evening of fun for all RLHS graduates. It is an opportunity for alumni from all classes to renew old friendships and make new ones. On Friday, Sept. 23, all RLHS alumni are invited to join the fun at Horlick Field at 7 p.m. as the Crusaders take the field. Alumni will enjoy special seating, and they will receive a gift when they stop at the alumni tent.

RLHS veterans project

Racine Area Veterans Inc. is partnering with RLHS for a special Veterans Day community event. All are invited to join the ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Memorial Hall. RLHS is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its veterans project dedication.

Alumni Basketball Tournament

RLHS graduates are invited to participate in the Alumni Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 26. It is a wonderful opportunity for classmates and teammates to reconnect for spirited competition and great camaraderie. There is no admission fee and concessions will be available for purchase. The kid-friendly atmosphere will include contests between games for future Crusaders. More information is available at RacineLutheran.org.

Be a Crusader

RLHS provides the community’s youth with a valued education, focused on faith, learning, character and leadership. Families of eighth-graders are invited to attend the school’s open house for prospective students from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Tours and application materials for the 2023-24 school year will be available. For more information, contact the admissions office at admissions@RacineLutheran.org or 262-637-6538.