Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

RACINE — Each December, with joyful anticipation, the world awaits the birth of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This holy time is not about society’s hottest shopping trends or Santa Claus.

This season’s everlasting gift is pure; it does not change. This is a time to rejoice. As it reads in James 1:17: “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”

Racine Lutheran High School’s students are Christ’s crusaders in and out of the classroom. Recent initiatives included hosting a blood drive and food drive plus providing lunches to the homeless.

The annual Homerooms for the Holidays project is in full swing. Students collect toys, clothing and gift cards for needy families from a local grade school. Donations are wrapped and delivered before Christmas.

The charitable efforts support the school year theme from John 15:12, which reads: “Love one another as I have loved you.”

Holiday shopping