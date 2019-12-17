Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

RACINE — Each December, with joyful anticipation, the world awaits the birth of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This holy time is not about society’s hottest shopping trends or Santa Claus.
This season’s everlasting gift is pure; it does not change. This is a time to rejoice. As it reads in James 1:17: “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”
Racine Lutheran High School’s students are Christ’s crusaders in and out of the classroom. Recent initiatives included hosting a blood drive and food drive plus providing lunches to the homeless.
The annual Homerooms for the Holidays project is in full swing. Students collect toys, clothing and gift cards for needy families from a local grade school. Donations are wrapped and delivered before Christmas.
The charitable efforts support the school year theme from John 15:12, which reads: “Love one another as I have loved you.”
Holiday shopping
Racine Lutheran also serves the community through two thrift shops. One is located at 1222 Lathrop Ave.; the other is at 1455 Douglas Ave. The shops accept gently used items for resale, with the proceeds benefiting the students of the school. The school’s generous and loyal supporters, parents and students help staff the shops throughout the year.
Rise up!
Racine Lutheran staff and students recently donned their favorite sweatpants to help a school in Texas. Dallas Lutheran School sustained extensive damage during a tornado that hit in October. Racine Lutheran students made donations in exchange for two days of relaxed attire. A check for $1,200 was sent to the Dallas Rise Up, Rebuild, Rejoice Recovery Project.
Hall of Fame
The school’s Hall of Fame recognizes former students, athletes and faculty members who have shown a commitment to the Racine Lutheran’s mission and have made contributions with their God-given gifts.
The class of 2020 inductees are the members of the RLHS 1980-82 boys’ track teams.
Inductees, guests and fans will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the WISAA State Track and Field Championship titles in 1980-82 on Friday, Jan. 10. The pre-game reception is at 6 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The varsity game tip-off is at 7:15 p.m.
Athlete congratulations
Racine Lutheran’s well-rounded, well-grounded learners and athletes, like Caroline Strande and Tyler Tenner, are highly sought-after college candidates.
Strande recently signed a D1 National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the University of Minnesota next year. She entered her senior season as the school’s reigning all-time leading scorer, All-County Player of the Year and All-State player.
Tenner set the state career rushing-yards record, finishing with 6,932 yards. His accolades for the football season included being named the Racine County Player of the Year, Metro Classic Conference and Wisconsin small-school offensive player of the year, member of the all-state team and recipient of the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsh Award.
Students at Racine Lutheran can earn more than 100 college credits during high school. Partnerships are established with Concordia University Wisconsin, Gateway Technical College and UW-Oshkosh, plus the numerous colleges that recognize advanced placement courses.
Open house
Prospective students who want to take the next step on a faith-filled academic journey should attend the school’s open house 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. Student-guided tours will be provided, and 2020-21 application materials will be available. Private tours are also available.
Grand Gala
The “Unmasking the Future” Grand Gala is Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. The festive night on the town includes auctions, dinner and dancing to the live music of Chicago’s High Society Orchestra. Tables of 10 or individual tickets are available by calling 262-637-6538. Proceeds benefit the students of Racine Lutheran.
Rejoice
Racine Lutheran faculty, staff and students are preparing for semester exams and the blessings found in the birth of the one and only savior. Rejoice!