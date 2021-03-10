Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

The impact of a year. The fears and sacrifices. The accomplishments and successes.
Last March, the world changed. The students at Racine Lutheran High School went on spring break, but the return to class was temporarily shifted to a virtual experience.
In spite of the challenges brought on by a worldwide health pandemic, the school’s administration remained committed to providing its students with in-person, on-campus learning. In August, the school doors re-opened, and students entered the building with a comprehensive health and safety plan in place. For the majority of the current school year, RLHS students learned in a traditional, face-to-face method.
Students continued to learn; athletes continued to compete; artists and musicians continued to shine.
With spring break 2021 rapidly approaching, the school’s administration reflected on the past 12 months.
“We remain committed to providing our students with the high quality education our families expect from us,” said Dave Burgess, executive director-principal. “Our faculty and staff are working extremely hard to teach and support our students during a year filled with challenges and sacrifices. Being together throughout this year has provided us the opportunity to interact, to lift up our students, to enrich their learning and to hold them accountable. I am incredibly proud of our Crusaders and everything we have accomplished during the past year.”
Herb Kohl Scholarship
RLHS senior Sydney Hoover was selected as a 2021 Herb Kohl Student Initiative Scholarship recipient. She received the $10,000 award because she has shown a high level of motivation to achieve and strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond. Hoover has put forth extraordinary effort to do her best in the classroom and has overcome significant obstacles. The scholarship may be used for college tuition and fees, room and board, books, supplies, technology, and equipment required for courses of instruction. Hoover, who carries a cumulative 4.0 GPA, is ranked eighth in her class, and she intends to become a physical therapist.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation annually awards its $10,000 Initiative Scholarship to 100 graduating high school students in public, religious and independent schools throughout Wisconsin.
Curtain call
RLHS English teacher John Bruening took his final curtain call when he retired in December. In addition to teaching for 40 years, Bruening shared his theatrical and directing talents with the school’s drama club. Each performance included a surprise, cameo appearance by Bruening. His impact will be felt for years to come.
Final season
RLHS’s longtime basketball coach, Jeff Christensen, announced his retirement after the season’s final game. Throughout his 33-year career, he amassed a 525-266 record, which ranks him 19th in wins in Wisconsin high school history. During that time, Christensen’s teams won 11 conference championships, 13 regional championships, had nine state appearances, and won the state championship in 1991, 1995, 1996 and 1998. He won the Racine County Coach of the Year award seven times, and he was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018.
Christensen’s assistants, Eric Wilks, Kevin Christensen and Tim Demuth, also stepped down. The three coaches, who are alumni of the school, combined to coach a total of 48 seasons.
Enrollment
Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is underway, with limited seats available. Prospective families can contact the admissions office at 262-637-6538 to arrange for a personal tour.
Preparing for Easter
This spring, as the RLHS community prepares to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus on Easter, the season of Lent provides a time to reflect on the past. Despite what the students experienced in the world during a historic year of uncertainty, fear and doubt, they know that Jesus has overcome the world.
“We certainly have had our challenges this year,” said Burgess. “God has blessed us with teachers and students who have overcome these tests to celebrates the gifts God gives us each day.”