Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

Herb Kohl Scholarship

RLHS senior Sydney Hoover was selected as a 2021 Herb Kohl Student Initiative Scholarship recipient. She received the $10,000 award because she has shown a high level of motivation to achieve and strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond. Hoover has put forth extraordinary effort to do her best in the classroom and has overcome significant obstacles. The scholarship may be used for college tuition and fees, room and board, books, supplies, technology, and equipment required for courses of instruction. Hoover, who carries a cumulative 4.0 GPA, is ranked eighth in her class, and she intends to become a physical therapist.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation annually awards its $10,000 Initiative Scholarship to 100 graduating high school students in public, religious and independent schools throughout Wisconsin.

Curtain call

RLHS English teacher John Bruening took his final curtain call when he retired in December. In addition to teaching for 40 years, Bruening shared his theatrical and directing talents with the school’s drama club. Each performance included a surprise, cameo appearance by Bruening. His impact will be felt for years to come.

Final season