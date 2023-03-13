RACINE — For nearly eight decades, Racine Lutheran High School has provided a Christ-centered, value-based education to the families in the community.

Last spring, the school took another step into the future when it embarked on a capital building project. The school is expanding its footprint on its property, and its impact on students.

The expansion project, which includes new classrooms, gymnasium, fitness center/weight room, locker rooms, bathrooms and renovated existing spaces, is in its final phase of construction.

“We will have everything up and running for the 2023-24 school year,” said Dave Burgess, executive director. “Seeing the construction take shape has brought excitement to our school community. It’s such an impressive way to welcome our 80th school year.”

Burgess expressed sincere gratitude for the donors who have already pledged support for the $9.2 million project through the “Celebrating Our Past, Securing Our Future” campaign.

Supporters can contact him at 262-637-6538 to make contributions, to discuss naming opportunities or to determine other ways to be part of this historic time at RLHS.

Spring play

When the curtain rises over the RLHS stage this spring, the audience will enjoy a student-led drama production.

An original play, titled “06/08,” was written by senior Isabella Matson. She and junior Colton Hipke are co-directing the play, which is about a dystopian society set in a futuristic universe.

The storyline focuses on June 8 (06/08), when each year, every person who is 17 years old either lives or dies from an unseen force. This phenomenon, known as the Decision, plagues families and the world with its presence, as they try to carry on normal lives.

The reason for the Decision is unknown.

Hipke also heads the tech crew. Senior Megan Farrey is the assistant director and shares the stage manager role with sophomore Brooklyn Porter. Senior Gracie Friesema leads the set design and props, while senior Kaleb Miller oversees the acting and choreography. Junior Brooklyn Baratki is responsible for costumes and makeup. A host of students completes the cast and crew.

The students will take the stage April 28-30 and May 5-6. Ticket information will be announced later in the spring.

Career Day

RLHS recently held a Career Day to give students a look at various career paths to help connect their learning to the real world. Nearly three dozen professionals provided the students with exposure to an array of career opportunities.

More than half of the presenters were RLHS alumni.

They shared personal testimonials and professional knowledge to motivate and inspire the teens who attend their alma mater.

Hall of Fame

RLHS 2023 Hall of Fame inductees Eric Oertel (2010), Martin Hartwig (1975) and Julie Meissner Porter (1967) were honored in January.

The Hall of Fame recognizes former students, athletes and faculty members who have shown a commitment to the school’s mission and have made outstanding contributions with their God-given gifts.

Complete induction biographies are posted in the About Us section at racinelutheran.org. A photo album of the event and videos of the acceptance speeches are posted on the Racine Lutheran Alumni Facebook page.

Grand Gala gratitude

It was inspiring to see community members, families and friends of RLHS come together at the Grand Gala dinner and auction Feb. 11. Funds from the event directly benefit the RLHS students by assisting with the school’s enrollment-driven expansion project.

“We are so grateful to all who attended, donated, and helped make this a fun and successful event,” said Krista Long, development director. “We’re already planning for the 2024 Grand Gala on Saturday, Feb. 10.”

Golf outing

The 35th annual RLHS golf outing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.

Supporters will have opportunities to play golf, donate prizes, sponsor a hole or attend the dinner. Registration opens in late spring.

Be a Crusader

Countless opportunities are available at RLHS. To be part of the school’s history or to learn more about the school’s events, expansion or enrollment, call 262-637-6538 or go to racinelutheran.org.