Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School offers a valued education

Faith, learning, character, and leadership are the values used to guide the students and the mission at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave. The school’s theme for the 2021-22 school year is from 1 Thessalonians 5:11, which reads: “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up.”
During the transition to a new academic year, the school’s teachers and staff recognize many students were impacted by the past several months in a variety of ways. Just as Jesus loved his children, the members of the RLHS community must show his love by treating each other with compassion, empathy and respect.
Classes are underway. Athletic teams are competing, and artists and actors are preparing for their shows. Clubs are forming, and the Crusaders are grateful for another year of learning.
The RLHS students continue to learn about the Lord through daily devotions, weekly chapel, Bible studies and theology classes. Students can openly pray with their peers and their teachers as they grow in their faith.
New faculty members
On Aug. 25 during the weekly all-school worship, Julia Pedrosa (2017) who returned to her alma mater, was commissioned as a new LCMS teacher at Racine Lutheran High School. She teaches Spanish.
Justin Hullum joined the faculty as a teacher and resource coordinator. He holds a degree in urban education and is certified in alternative education. Additionally, Hullum is the new head coach of the boys basketball program.
Hullum and other faculty members, including Tracey Juga, Mackenzie Meyers, Randy Henderson, Rhonda Molbeck and Lori Storm, who began their roles over the past two years, were installed at the recent chapel service.
Good morning, students!
RLHS launched the new delivery platform for the morning announcements called “the 251.” Senior Amelia Hansing and other students who are interested in broadcasting present the announcements via YouTube livestream, and a faculty member shares the daily devotion.
Golf outing
More than 130 RLHS supporters attended the 33rd annual golf outing at Meadowbrook Country Club in August. Thanks to the generosity of individual golfers, local businesses and corporate sponsors, the event raised a record amount that will directly benefit the RLHS athletic department.
Alumni Basketball Tournament
RLHS graduates are invited to participate in the annual Alumni Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 27. This kid-friendly event includes contests during halftime for future Crusaders. No admission fee is charged and concessions are sold. All are welcome to come and cheer for the players.
Alumni Homecoming ’21
The RLHS Homecoming game is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Pritchard Park. Alumni festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a pregame gathering in the Pritchard Park party room located in the end-zone mezzanine. Fans can gather in the stands to reconnect with former classmates and cheer for the Crusader football team as they take on Catholic Central.
2022 Grand Gala
The annual RLHS Grand Gala is themed an “Enchanted Evening,” and it is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12. For 24 years, this exciting event has drawn together alumni, friends and the community to celebrate RLHS and make a difference in the lives of the students.
Guests are welcomed with complimentary beverages as they enjoy the silent auction, followed by a dinner and voice auction. The evening wraps up with dancing to the live music of Chicago’s High Society Orchestra.
Interested donors and attendees can contact the school’s development office at 262-637-6538.
Thrift shops
The RLHS thrift shops at 1222 and 1228 Lathrop Avenue provide a low-cost, high-inventory shopping experience. The proceeds benefit the students and ongoing improvements of the school’s academic resources.
A valued education
The Racine community values the educational experience offered at RLHS. Demand for enrollment continues to grow.
The prayers, encouragement and support provided by school families, association churches, area businesses, educational partners and donors is appreciated.
For more information on Racine Lutheran High School, go to RacineLutheran.org or call 262-637-6538.