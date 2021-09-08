Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School offers a valued education

Faith, learning, character, and leadership are the values used to guide the students and the mission at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave. The school’s theme for the 2021-22 school year is from 1 Thessalonians 5:11, which reads: “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up.”

During the transition to a new academic year, the school’s teachers and staff recognize many students were impacted by the past several months in a variety of ways. Just as Jesus loved his children, the members of the RLHS community must show his love by treating each other with compassion, empathy and respect.

Classes are underway. Athletic teams are competing, and artists and actors are preparing for their shows. Clubs are forming, and the Crusaders are grateful for another year of learning.

The RLHS students continue to learn about the Lord through daily devotions, weekly chapel, Bible studies and theology classes. Students can openly pray with their peers and their teachers as they grow in their faith.

New faculty members

On Aug. 25 during the weekly all-school worship, Julia Pedrosa (2017) who returned to her alma mater, was commissioned as a new LCMS teacher at Racine Lutheran High School. She teaches Spanish.