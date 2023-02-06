RACINE — Beginning in early February, the Credit Recovery Program of Racine Alternative Learning (RAL) within the Racine Unified School District will return programming to John XXIII Educational Center.

In a relationship that began pre-COVID-19 at the center, high school students who need an online option for credit recovery can come to the center for supervised study Monday through Thursday afternoons. Andre Bennett, RAL director, is pleased that another community based option will now be available for RUSD students.

“We are excited to be returning to John XXIII this spring,” said Bennett. “Renewing our partnership is important to the work that we are doing at Racine Alternative Learning as it relates to developing alternative options to graduation. Student’s life experiences continue to put many of our children in situations that cause them to look for different options towards graduation. This partnership has allowed us the opportunity to present an after-school program in an alternative location within the community.”

New coordinator

Alejandra Gutierrez is a new high school and middle school team member at John XXIII Educational Center. Gutierrez attended Walden High School and was a frequent recipient of the services of the center when she was in high school. A recent graduate of the graduate school of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in toxicology, she looks forward to assisting students as she was assisted.

“I enjoy working with young people to help them to achieve their goals,” said Gutierrez. “I am happy to be part of a team that walks with youth at this time of their lives.”

The tasks that Gutierrez will be responsible for include being a Spanish speaking resource for parents, the main contact with high school counselors and social workers, and one of the math and science tutors assisting primarily high school students. Communicating with families will be another important aspect of her role.

Holiday outreach

John XXIII Educational Center held its annual Christmas celebration Dec. 19 at the center. One of the highlights of the evening was the distribution of holiday gift boxes to three dozen families. These boxes were provided by Ronald Schumacher of Wheeling, Ill. In addition, 20 families received a number of gift certificates collected by four Catholic parishes of western Racine and Kenosha counties.

These long-time friends of the center from west of the interstate continue to support those who need assistance during the holidays. At the same time, the Knights of Columbus in Union Grove donated more than 140 coats, hats, scarves and sets of gloves to be distributed at the celebration.

Mitchell partnership

The center’s role as community partner with Mitchell School continues to grow. In addition to the presence of center staff at Mitchell community events and the ongoing academic support services provided at the center for Mitchell students, the center initiated a new connection in January. Two groups focusing on the social and emotional skills began with center outreach coordinator Karla Gonzalez as the facilitator. Kira Munoz, United Way of Racine County community contact, has been a key person in helping the center to develop a growing relationship with Mitchell School.

Support

The center continues to be grateful for the support of benefactors from the local community, especially the United Way of Racine County, SC Johnson Co. and the Racine Community Foundation. In addition, other Wisconsin based foundations and groups have provided their assistance. Individual donors were particularly generous in the recently completed fall campaign.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the center or seeking more information about its services can contact Mike Kadow, executive director, at 1101 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402, or via email at mike_kadow@john23center.org.