Community Newsletter: John XXIII Educational Center

Even during the summer months, John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, continues to serve the community through outreach efforts.
Geraldine Bodi and Johnathon Emanuelson coordinated outreach groups during the extended learning programs at Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools. Games, stories, exercise, and small-group sharing are all part of this experience. Students benefit from the mindfulness techniques which encourage them to pause and take a break from life’s constant bustle and activity. The center plans to offer outreach sessions during the academic year as well, with heartfulness sessions planned to take place at Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School.
After school program
After a busy and memorable year filled with fun and learning, John XXIII Educational Center’s after school program concluded the 2020-2021 academic year on June 3.
The center’s staff members are eager to dive into its 13th year offering educational services to Racine-area youth. On Aug. 23, the center plans to reopen its after school program with in-person services on the campus of St. Patrick Parish, 1101 Douglas Ave. The program operates in two sessions — 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It is open to students in grades five to 12, with separate rooms for middle and high school students. The center offers its services at minimal cost, and it provides the opportunity for students to receive academic help and a chance to form meaningful connections with a diverse and nurturing community.
For more information and to register, visit the center’s website at john23center.org or call the center at 262-898-7250.
End-of-Year celebration
On June 2, the center held its end-of-year celebration in Cristo Rey Hall at St. Patrick’s marking the conclusion of another successful year. Awards were presented to graduating seniors,and several of the center’s longtime supporters were in attendance. Students and staff members shared artwork, read poetry and treated those in attendance to a dance recital. The center’s sense of community was visible throughout the evening.
Tutoring opportunities
The center is seeking volunteer tutors and mentors for the new academic year. If interested, call the center at 262-898-7250 or email Michael Kadow, mike_kadow@john23center.org.
New position open
Want to be a part of the center’s staff? John XXIII Educational Center is seeking candidates for the position of High School Coordinator. This position would offer the opportunity to accompany Racine-area high school students on their academic and life journey. The commitment would be for 25-30 hours per week, and salary and benefits are negotiable. Spanish and English-language fluency are required. If interested, contact Michael Kadow via email at mike_kadow@john23center.org.
Donor gratitude
The work of John XXIII Educational Center is made possible by those who contribute funds to help the center remain open to serve the Racine community. Major funders include United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, Racine Dominican Fund, Erica P. John Fund and the Lasallian Education Opportunities Fund.
Additionally, many individual donors and family groups continue to fund the center, either through its bi-annual mailing campaign or through gifts made throughout the year. Center staff are most grateful for those who help the center achieve its mission.