Community Newsletter: John XXIII Educational Center

Even during the summer months, John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, continues to serve the community through outreach efforts.

Geraldine Bodi and Johnathon Emanuelson coordinated outreach groups during the extended learning programs at Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools. Games, stories, exercise, and small-group sharing are all part of this experience. Students benefit from the mindfulness techniques which encourage them to pause and take a break from life’s constant bustle and activity. The center plans to offer outreach sessions during the academic year as well, with heartfulness sessions planned to take place at Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School.

After school program

After a busy and memorable year filled with fun and learning, John XXIII Educational Center’s after school program concluded the 2020-2021 academic year on June 3.