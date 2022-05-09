Community Newsletter: John XXIII Educational Center

RACINE — When students have finished their academic work of the center, they are encouraged to read. The staff of John XXIII Educational Center realized that new titles with more inclusive and varied authors needed to be added to the center’s middle school and high school libraries.

With funds received from donors, several hundred new titles have been added to the center’s collections. Some of the titles, many of which reflect the experiences of people of color, are being prepared for use by students during the month of May. The books, generally novels or biographies, exhibit stories of achieving success and accomplishment despite facing obstacles. They reflect the life stories of a number of the center’s students and their families.

Titles include “The New David Espinoza,” “Native Women Changing Their Worlds” and “We Light Up The Sky.” These books complement the existing collection of science fiction and action novels that students enjoy. It is hoped that the additions provide students with more varied options for their reading enjoyment.

Updated cable lines

In the Spring of 2022, new technology cables were installed at the center to provide improved computer and other technological access. Although Wi-Fi is provided for students with their own technology devices, often by their schools, the new cables will improve the speed and overall performance of the computers used by the staff and as well as by students who do not have their own devices or wish to use computers with larger monitors. The center wishes to thank Michael Moore and his son for their removal of the old cables and replacement of the new ones.

Spring mailing campaign

Near the end of April, a wide variety of donors received campaign letters asking for their initial or ongoing support of the mission of John XXIII Educational Center. The center’s sustainability committee facilitated this spring’s campaign, with the theme of “Going Where the Students Are”. This highlighted the center’s ongoing adaptation to student needs at the center itself as well as within the schools in the Racine area where academic, social and emotional support are provided. Groups and one-on-one tutoring are the services offered by the center. Academic support is also provided during the school year from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The center hopes to return to an in-person meal and recognition dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hickory Hall on Douglas Avenue. Persons interested in supporting the center can mail their contribution to: John XXIII Educational Center, 1101 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402.

End of year celebration

The center will celebrate the end of another academic year on Wednesday, June 1. The celebration will highlight those students who will graduate from high school this spring and who have been supported by the center in achieving their goals.

Some of the students who will be honored have had a relationship with the center since their middle school years. Many received strong support in these middle school years, which enabled them to be independent learners in high school. As one graduate of the class of 2022 shared, “The center’s support of me in middle school helped me develop study habits and a positive attitude which carried over into my high school years. Even though I did not come to the center as much in my junior or senior years because of work and sports, I knew that I could receive extra help if it was needed.” The center sees this as an accomplishment of its mission.

Donors and center families are welcome to attend the event in Cristo Rey Hall at St. Patrick Parish from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A light supper, refreshments and cake will be provided.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0