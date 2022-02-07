Community Newsletter: John XXIII Educational Center

RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center began a new outreach program at Evergreen Academy, Middle School in Elmwood Park in January.

Students are completing a “Superhero Skills” course in which they are learning about calming techniques, using a support system and empowering inner language. Although the students were quite knowledgeable in self care, they demonstrated a high level of engagement. Upon completion of five lessons, the eighth-graders will begin a program entitled “Crossing the Bridge” to prepare their self-efficacy skills needed in high school.

Center staff is excited to begin this new relationship with a school like Evergreen Academy, which offers character development as one of its core academic programs. The center’s outreach program of social/emotional skill development is a complement to the school’s mission. Other schools interested in partnering with the John XXIII Center in outreach can contact Geraldine Bodi, middle school outreach coordinator, via email at jeri_bodi@john23center.org.

Academic outreach

The center staff realize that it is increasingly difficult for some families to provide transportation to and from the center during the week. To address this, reality staff have begun to go to where students already are — their schools. In this expanded academic outreach, local schools are assisted within their school buildings. Center staff now assist St. Catherine’s High School in its after-school study center programming three days of the week. In addition, math assistance is now being provided during the school day to a group of students at St. Rita School. Services also continue to be provided at Our Lady of Grace Academy.

These services complement the continued services offered at the center at 1101 Douglas Ave. each Monday through Thursday of the school year from 4 to 5:30 and 6:30 to 8 p.m.

ESL

English as a Second Language (ESL) courses continue to be taught via Zoom by John 23 Center partner, Claire Wagner, a retired RUSD educator. Courses are offered according to various competency levels three times during the week — Intermediate, Mondays 6-7 p.m.; Basic, Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m.; and Advanced, Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Anyone over 18 who would like to enhance their English language skills or begin to learn English can contact the center at 262-898-7250 or email Lizbeth Ruvalcaba at lizbeth_ruvalcaba@john23center.org.

Christmas gathering

More than 80 students, families and friends of the center gathered at Cristo Rey Hall at St. Patrick Parish on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to celebrate the holiday season. Food, beverages, games and gifts highlighted the evening. Thank you to our friends “west of the I-94” for Christmas surprises, an anonymous friend in Wheeling, Ill., for gift boxes and the Knights of Columbus of Union Grove for a large donation of winter gear, which was distributed to a number of families in the community.

Countdown to College

The Countdown to College (C2C) program sponsored by St. Mary University of Winona, Minn., will again be live for two weeks in July. Currently eight students from John 23 Center are part of this program which helps prepare high school students for college life.

The two-week program has been virtual the past two summers but now returns for live experiences on the campus in Minnesota. Students have the possibility of a four-year paid scholarship to the university at the end of their high school years in Racine. Center staff are currently in the process of determining which current eighth-graders might be eligible to join this program.

Community support

A big thank you to all of the individual donors who made the 2021 fall campaign a great success. This is in addition to our corporate/foundation donors — United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson Fund, Erica John Fund, Lasallian Educational Opportunities Fund and the Racine Dominican Mission Fund.

This support is enhanced by many in the St. Patrick Parish community who help the center as one of its ministries.

