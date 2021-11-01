Community Newsletter: John XXIII Educational Center

RACINE — Beginning in October 2021, John XXIII Educational Center staff began to assist with the after school study center programs at both St. Catherine’s High School and Our Lady of Grace Academy.
On Monday through Thursday afternoons, one or two staff members offer one-on-one tutoring, especially in the areas of math and English. This outreach at schools extends the center’s academic support services while welcoming students to receive further help at the center, 1101 Douglas Ave., in the later afternoon or evening.
After school program
Attendance at the John XXIII Educational Center after school program continues to steadily grow. The program operates in two sessions, from 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It is open to students in grades five through 12, with separate rooms for middle and high school students.
The center offers its service at minimal cost and provides the opportunity for students to receive academic help and a chance to form meaningful connections within a welcoming, diverse community. Students may attend as many sessions and days as they wish.
Outreach groups
October saw the return of in-person group programming within our public schools. The center began facilitating groups at Jerstad-Agerholm School and a new connection with Evergreen Academy is in the planning stages. Other public schools as well as private, charter and parochial schools in the area have expressed an interest in group programming in one of the five thematically planned groups for middle school students. These groups included Super Heroes’ Skills, Justice 2021, Heartfulness, etc.
Volunteer opportunities
The center welcomes new math and/or science tutors. Individuals with those backgrounds may select a day of the week and time of the day when they are available to assist students on a one-on-one basis. Volunteers are also sought for mentoring. This option entails a weekly meeting forming a supportive relationship with a student. Mentoring take place at the center site. Volunteers must pass a background check and fulfill Safeguarding God’s Children policies.
Thanksgiving baskets
Thanksgiving baskets donated from the parishioners of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish of Union Grove and St. Mary Parish of Dover will be distributed. These parishes have sponsored a Thanksgiving food drive for many years. Kathy and Bob Jaeger of St. Robert parish are the coordinators. Ten families associated with the center will be invited to receive food items in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Donor contributions
Within the past two months three major donors have made significant financial contributions to the center including the Racine Community Foundation and SC Johnson. In addition, a one-time gift from Johnson Financial Group was received this fall as part of its contribution to the United Way of Racine County.
The center also continues to be indebted to its other major benefactors including the United Way of Racine County, Erica John Family Fund, Lasallian Educational Opportunities Fund and Racine Dominican Mission Fund.
Individual donors continue to support the center. It is hoped that in the fall of 2022 the center will return to its celebration of its mission and its supporters at an in-person benefit dinner.
For more information regarding any John XXIII Educational Center programming, go to john23educenter.org or call 262-898-7250.