Community Newsletter: John XXIII Educational Center

RACINE — Beginning in October 2021, John XXIII Educational Center staff began to assist with the after school study center programs at both St. Catherine’s High School and Our Lady of Grace Academy.

On Monday through Thursday afternoons, one or two staff members offer one-on-one tutoring, especially in the areas of math and English. This outreach at schools extends the center’s academic support services while welcoming students to receive further help at the center, 1101 Douglas Ave., in the later afternoon or evening.

After school program

Attendance at the John XXIII Educational Center after school program continues to steadily grow. The program operates in two sessions, from 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It is open to students in grades five through 12, with separate rooms for middle and high school students.

The center offers its service at minimal cost and provides the opportunity for students to receive academic help and a chance to form meaningful connections within a welcoming, diverse community. Students may attend as many sessions and days as they wish.

Outreach groups