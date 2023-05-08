RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish in Racine, has begun a new outreach project.

Thanks to a grant from SC Johnson, a second weekly study center has been established at Our Lady of Grace Academy.

Two center staff members assist on the Thursday afternoon program with academic tutoring immediately after school. This project parallels a Tuesday afternoon program where one center staff member assists.

Student awarded scholarship

Gustavo Vargas, a senior at St. Catherine’s High School, recently received word that he would be receiving a full academic and housing scholarship at St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota.

This award comes from the First Generation Initiative of the university which enables first generation college students to be supported financially and academically.

Vargas was eligible based on his involvement in the Countdown to College program, a pre-college high school experience sponsored by St. Mary’s University in partnership with John XXIII Educational Center.

Sharing career paths

On March 15, 10 SC Johnson employees of Hispanic descent shared their career stories with St. Catherine’s High School students in a panel format.

Students were able to ask questions about the topic of how students could prepare for careers.

The center facilitated this event along with the Hispanic Community Outreach office of SC Johnson.

St. Catherine High School personnel welcomed the opportunity for area professionals to share their stories with the students.

Kadow moving on

At the end of this academic year, Brother Mike Kadow, center executive director, will be moving on from John XXIII Educational Center.

Kadow will be taking a position at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, which is a ministry of his religious congregation.

Kadow was a staff member at the beginning of the J23 Center from 2009-15, and has served as executive director since 2019.

“I have very much enjoyed my years in Racine,” Kadow said. “There is much that I will miss about the area, especially the many relationships that I have formed and that have been formed by the John XXIII Educational Center’s presence in the community.”

A new executive director will be announced later this spring.

End of year celebration

John XXIII Educational Center will welcome all families of the center along with benefactors, volunteers and friends to an end of the year celebration from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Cristo Rey Hall at St. Patrick Parish.

The event will include a meal, refreshments, student recognition and an opportunity to meet the new executive director.

Gift certificate prizes will also be awarded.

Mission, campaign, support

The mission of John XXIII Educational Center continues to be to support students from the Racine area in grades five to 12 academically, socially and emotionally.

The programming at 1101 Douglas Ave. and via emotional/social skill formation groups and academic tutoring at local schools are the main projects of the center.

Family support programs of local partners such as UW-Extension are strongly supported by the center. “English as a Second Language” classes continue to be offered via a partnership with local educators.

For more information, go to john23educenter.org or call 262-898-7250.

The annual spring campaign, primarily a mailing to benefactors, has selected the theme of “Support John 23 in ‘23.” New donors and donors increasing their previous support will be matched by an anonymous donor offering a $10,000 match.

Center staff and students continue to appreciate the support of its main organizational donors: United Way of Racine County, SC Johnson, Racine Community Foundation, Lasallian Educational Mission Fund and the Erica P. John Family Fund. Individual and other family funds continue to be generous benefactors.