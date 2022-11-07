Community Newsletter: John XXIII Educational Center

RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, began the 2022-2023 school year with a new outreach program coordinator.

Karla Gonzalez took the reins of leadership in mid-September. She will be coordinating the facilitation of groups for social/emotional needs in local middle schools. Each of five groups offered have their own curricula and focus. Schools may request any of the five themes or seek a new topic based on student need. The center has offered groups in middle schools in the Racine area since 2009. For more information about the outreach program, email karla_gonzalez@john23center.org.

Dinner returns

After a three-year absence, the center held a fall fundraising/awards dinner Nov. 5 at Hickory Hall. Featured speakers included Danielle Johnson of the Johnson Foundation; Ashley Smith, principal of Our Lady of Grace Academy; and Gustavo Vargas, a high school student who attends the center. They spoke of how the mission of the center addresses educational needs on a regional, local and personal level.

Because of the aforementioned time since the last in-person gathering, a number of individuals and organizations were honored during this year’s event. Three individuals who have displayed exceptional dedication to the center received the Shirley F. Heck Excellence Awards.

The Rev. Antony Primal Thomas, former pastor of St. Patrick Parish, was honored for his support of the center during his years as pastor. Claire and Michael Wagner, who have been key partners for many years in the implementation of the center’s English as a Second Language program for adult learners, received this award as well.

Organizations that were honored were the SC Johnson Co. and the Racine Dominican Sisters. Both entities have been major financial supporters of the center since its founding in 2009. Besides updating those in attendance on current center activities, center representatives thanked all the benefactors of the center for their ongoing support.

New initiative

Beginning in January 2023, it is hoped that John XXIII Educational Center will pilot a new initiative with Our Lady of Grace Academy (OLOGA).

Since the beginning of the center, some families who would like to participate in the center’s afternoon activities lack transportation and time, which make attendance a challenge. Now, with an offer of help from a local benefactor, it may become possible for a number of local families to be part of an initiative to bring students to the center.

The plan is to have students transported by an independent transportation service from OLOGA directly to John XXIII Educational Center. Then families may pick up their children after they have received assistance. The plan is for this new program to be offered two days a week, with up to nine students per day participating. This will allow students who previously have not been able to do so to receive the needed academic, social and emotional support at the center. OLOGA is a part of the greater Catholic community of Racine, as well as St. Patrick Parish and the center.

Donors appreciated

In the past three months, the center received generous gifts or word that the center will soon receive said gifts from the SC Johnson Company and Erica P. John Family Fund.

In addition, previous and ongoing support has come from United Way of Racine County, the Racine Community Foundation, the Lasallian Educational Opportunities Fund and E.C. Styberg. Indebtedness continues for individual donors as well who continue to support the mission on an annual or biannual basis.

Information

For more information about general and ongoing center services, go to john23educenter.org or email mike_kadow@john23center. For Spanish speakers, contact lizbeth_ruvalcaba@john23center.org.