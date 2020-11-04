Community Newsletter: John XXIII Center continues to offer in-person service

John XXIII Educational Center, 1101 Douglas Ave., continues to offer in-person academic, social and emotional support to students in grades five to 12.
Social distancing, mask requirements and sanitation protocols make the center a safe and secure site. The center has the space and the staff to provide support. Service hours continue to be 4-5:30 and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students who wish to stay between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. may do so if they notify staff upon their arrival.
Why do students come to the center in these turbulent times? A junior, who attends regularly, stated, “I like when the staff helps me with my homework when I need it. The environment is nice and stress free. The center helps me focus and pay attention more in my work.” An eighth-grader commented, “It’s always fun and it brings me joy. When I ‘m struggling with my homework I always get help.”
Virtual tutoring
For those students and families who do not wish to leave their home for assistance, the center offers virtual tutoring. Families who are interested in this service may email staff at mari_salazar@john23center.org in either English or Spanish to make an appointment during center hours.
Possible elementary expansion
When COVID-19 numbers decrease and to further assist families, the center is considering expanding its services to include students in grades one to four. To be eligible, students would need to have an older sibling already registered, have an older sibling present at the time of attendance and be able to focus on an academic activity such as math, spelling, reading or vocabulary for at least 30 minutes.
This is a potential temporary offer to assist families who wish to have an entire family present at the center. Sufficient space and staff are available in a safe and sanitary environment to make this expansion. Families can register younger students on the center website at john23educenter.org or by registering in person during center hours. Families will be alerted if this does become policy.
Outreach program
The center is a part of the Extended Learning Program of the Racine Unified School District. Groups offer emotional and social support and RUSD families can register for these groups. School and nonprofit staffs can also benefit from a professional development opportunity. Center staff will facilitate a workshop on “Mindfuless for Adults” that assists service professionals in dealing with their own stresses and challenges of providing services during the pandemic. Contact jeri_bodi@john23center.org via email for more information about either of these programs.
John XXIII Educational Center is part of the Racine central Catholic community. As a result, center staff assists students of Our Lady of Grace Academy, which is also part of this community, in providing academic, social, and emotional student and staff support.
Generous donors
As Thanksgiving approaches, the center is deeply grateful to its donors. Recently received was a $25,000 grant from SC Johnson. The company has been a consistent supporter of the center’s programming since 2009. Funds will be used directly for programming site support. The center is deeply grateful to SCJ for their ongoing generosity.
Additional major donors are United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, Erica P. John Fund, Lasallian Educational Opportunities Fund and the Racine Dominican Mission Fund. These benefactors are recognized for their ongoing assistance. As a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, the center is further indebted to the parish and its support. Finally, a thank you goes out to individual contributors who assist the center and its mission.
