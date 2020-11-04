Community Newsletter: John XXIII Center continues to offer in-person service

John XXIII Educational Center, 1101 Douglas Ave., continues to offer in-person academic, social and emotional support to students in grades five to 12.

Social distancing, mask requirements and sanitation protocols make the center a safe and secure site. The center has the space and the staff to provide support. Service hours continue to be 4-5:30 and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students who wish to stay between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. may do so if they notify staff upon their arrival.

Why do students come to the center in these turbulent times? A junior, who attends regularly, stated, “I like when the staff helps me with my homework when I need it. The environment is nice and stress free. The center helps me focus and pay attention more in my work.” An eighth-grader commented, “It’s always fun and it brings me joy. When I ‘m struggling with my homework I always get help.”

Virtual tutoring

For those students and families who do not wish to leave their home for assistance, the center offers virtual tutoring. Families who are interested in this service may email staff at mari_salazar@john23center.org in either English or Spanish to make an appointment during center hours.

Possible elementary expansion