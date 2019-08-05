John XXIII Educational Center is starting its 11th year of existence. Its mission is twofold: To prepare and enable its students to graduate from high school with the knowledge and skills needed for success in the workforce and in higher education, and to strengthen the family to create a supportive home environment.
The goals of the Afterschool Programs address personal, social and academic growth in order to graduate from high school in four years and thrive in their educational journey as lifelong learners and leaders in society. The Parent Education program provides positive parenting strategies and relationships with their children that are critical for their success as parents and as a long-range social investment for their children now and in their future as parents.
John XXIII Educational Center provides academic support services for any student in grades six through 12 and outreach sessions in middle schools.
Services provided by John XXIII Educational Center are:
- High School Support Program and Middle School Support Program includes supervised study hall, tutoring and mentoring from 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday for students in grades six through 12.
- Outreach sessions in area middle schools during the day at various school sites focus on social and emotional development through peer groups selected by the school counselors. The sessions address issues like bullying, building resiliency, conflict resolution, teamwork, self-care and high school preparedness.
- English as a Second Language is offered for adults at the John XXIII Educational Center site on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning and evening classes are offered.
John XXIII Educational Center collaborates with organizations in the Racine community like UW-Extension, Gateway Technical College, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, Siena Schools and the Racine Creative Center to connect its families with community resources.
Returning
John XXIII Educational Center is excited to announce the return of Brother Michael Kadow, Marisol Salazar and Alicia Jarrett to the organization’s team.
Kadow returns to the center as executive director. He was a member of the staff of the center from its inception in 2009 until 2015. Kadow is a member of the De La Salle Christian Brothers who lead a worldwide network of educational ministries in 83 countries.
Salazar will be training and assisting staff in their various responsibilities. She is the former executive director of John XXIII.
Jarrett will be returning as the part-time assistant director of development.
“John XXIII Educational Center is an amazing and much needed organization in our community,” Jarrett said. “I want to be an instrument to tell our story to funders and supporters. Their investment in our academic support and outreach courses is important to prepare the next generation of leaders in our community.” Jarrett will be working with Shirley Heck, volunteer director of development, and the Sustainability Committee.
John XXIII Educational Center will resume its after school program Sept. 8. To enroll a student, call 262-898-7250. For more information, go to www.john23educenter.org.
