Community Newsletter: Gateway Technical College

While some college students may have put their education on the back-burner during the pandemic, this group of Gateway Technical College students just kept on cooking.

Literally.

Every Wednesday through mid-April, they were cooking. And baking. And serving. And plating. And … well, just about anything a professional would do at a fine dining restaurant.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have kept the Culinary Arts program from inviting the public in to participate in the popular fine dining luncheons for the spring 2021 semester, it didn’t keep instructors and students from finding an alternative to keeping it moving forward. The event was still held weekly at the Breakwater Dining Room of the college’s Racine Campus but with several safety precautions set in place, a reduced number of diners and with staff and other culinary students as customers. All local and CDC guidelines were followed to help ensure the safety of all involved.

The setting might have been different, but the lessons culinary students gained from the luncheon were the same as their classmates in years past.