Community Newsletter: Gateway Technical College

While some college students may have put their education on the back-burner during the pandemic, this group of Gateway Technical College students just kept on cooking.
Literally.
Every Wednesday through mid-April, they were cooking. And baking. And serving. And plating. And … well, just about anything a professional would do at a fine dining restaurant.
While the COVID-19 pandemic may have kept the Culinary Arts program from inviting the public in to participate in the popular fine dining luncheons for the spring 2021 semester, it didn’t keep instructors and students from finding an alternative to keeping it moving forward. The event was still held weekly at the Breakwater Dining Room of the college’s Racine Campus but with several safety precautions set in place, a reduced number of diners and with staff and other culinary students as customers. All local and CDC guidelines were followed to help ensure the safety of all involved.
The setting might have been different, but the lessons culinary students gained from the luncheon were the same as their classmates in years past.
“I am so grateful that our program didn’t come to a stop, and that fine dining was still offered,” said culinary student Margaret Gerlach. “They found a way for us to improve our skills and keep things going. I was a little disappointed at first because it would be fewer people than typical, but we adapted well and I am so grateful for the outcome.”
Real-world experience
The fine dining event gives students a real-world experience of running a fine dining restaurant. Each week, they prepare a high-end meal and serve it to actual customers. Students take on a different position each time, so by the end of the semester they will have worked many of the roles of this type of restaurant. Customers provide feedback to students at the end of the meal, giving them an insight into how their work would resonate with the dining public.
Dishes and themes are selected in advance by instructors to make sure students have to prepare a variety of meals.
“This is the last class they will take before they graduate,” says culinary instructor Susanna Elrod. “Everything they will have learned will be wrapped up in this class. They will have learned how to prepare a main dish, soups, salads, appetizers, breads and desserts — anything you would find in a supper club.
“This prepares them for the working world and opens up opportunities for them. They are learning more than just to cook some basic dishes. This is several notches higher than that. They can go anywhere once they’ve learned fine dining skills. This helps to increase their employability.”
Elrod also pointed out that instructors and students had to adapt to safety rules of the college and state to ensure that this important experience was provided to students.
“We had the choice of adapting our practices or not being able to serve at all,” she said. “We thought, ‘how can we make this work for the students?’ We created a new way to do this and it was approved. Students have grown to love it.”
Culinary student Michael Bolton said he likes the format and says it’s helped him to further hone his culinary skills. He already has worked in the culinary industry, but he enrolled at Gateway to gain some new skills, gain more experience and better learn how to run his own business someday.
“I learned a lot more by coming back to college rather than trying to learn it just by experience,” he said.
Bolton was the manager for the final fine dining luncheon April 14, which featured a prime rib dinner with soup, salad, bread and desserts.
“This gives us a taste of the real world,” said Bolton. “You have actual customers, and you learn from each role you have to take on. It prepares you for how it will actually be — but without someone right there to help you out.”