RACINE — The Tailor Made for Success program at Gateway Technical College began by providing professional clothing to students, helping them bridge the gap between college and their new career.

But the program’s impact has increased to include so much more than just clothing.

Gateway students can now gain skills to navigate job applications and gain an understanding of the professional standards they will be expected to meet once hired.

Through Tailor Made for Success, students were provided with business attire donated by staff and members of the community to help them look professional for job interviews, or to wear in the workplace as they began their careers.

The program — offered across campus locations, but based out of the Racine Campus — met great success and concluded with a runway show where students modeled the clothing as a fun way to end that year’s effort and to give them an extra boost of energy as they begin looking for jobs.

“When students look good, they feel good,” said Cyndean Jennings, Racine campus dean of affairs and School of Pre-College and Momentum Programs. “The Tailor Made for Success Program helps toward building students’ self-confidence. Providing students with quality clothing and accessories removes the financial stress from students having to purchase these items on their own.”

Launching careers

The program has expanded from that initial framework, though.

While it continues to offer ways for students to receive professional attire, it now also includes fostering professional soft skills to help students launch their careers.

“Ultimately, our goal is to provide students with the tools they need to succeed,” said Shayla Malone, Gateway student transition specialist and a coordinator of the program. “Year to year, we provide workshops that are tailored for their success. We change what we offer based on what our students need at that specific time.”

As an example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, one workshop included “netiquette,” or how to be professional during online meetings or interviews.

This year’s Tailor Made for Success event on the Racine Campus included an array of workshops.

A new effort included a fine dining culinary manners workshop for students to learn how to interact with a potential employer if they’re asked to a luncheon as part of their interview process.

Speakers from the banking industry also attended to talk with students about finances and personal budgets.

“Some of our students may not have had a fine dining experience or may not have been in a situation where manners mattered in a professional setting,” said Malone. “Our efforts help them if they find themselves in that situation.

“We try to be as inclusive as possible and aim to help students succeed.”

Each year a guest keynote speaker also provides students encouragement and advice on how to navigate the current job market.

Rock the Runway

The star of the program is Rock the Runway, the finale of the event. Students model professional clothing and attire, walking a runway set up in the middle of the Racine Campus commons.

At that event, students can “shop” at the Tailor Made for Success boutique and receive professional clothing, while Gateway Barber Cosmetology students provide haircuts and styling. A makeup artist is also on hand to prep students for a photographer who takes professional photos they can use for their first job, their LinkedIn page or any other place a quality photo is needed.

There is no charge for all services and clothes.

“This year’s fashion show was the largest we’ve had,” Malone said. “I just love it. Time and time again, students say it builds up their confidence. That moves us because that’s what this is all about — to build their confidence and see that they are prepared for the next step in their journey.”