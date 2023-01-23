Community Newsletter: Gateway Technical College

A call for more trained lab technicians by area health care providers coupled with the ability to provide quality training prompted Gateway Technical College to begin offering the Medical Laboratory Technician associate degree on its Racine campus.

Program students take prerequisite courses before getting into their core courses in Fall 2023. Classes will be held in a fully simulated lab, offering students the ability to train on advanced equipment used in the industry today.

Program instructor Matt Meindel worked as a medical lab technician and registered nurse before coming to Gateway, and says the program will provide training in lab skills, as well as the soft skills needed when working with patients.

“You could say we are the wizards in the lab, the wizards of health care,” Meindel says with a smile. Not everyone knows what we do, but we’re asked to do a lot.”

“We figure out different values within the blood that’s drawn and report that back to the doctor and nurse, who then use that as a guide in their care of patients.”

While their work many times goes on unseen with the public and patients, it is critical in health care to properly and quickly treat patients.

Filling a need

“The medical laboratory technician is a program that was requested by our local clinical agencies to fill a community workforce need,” said Gateway Dean of Health Vicki Coyle. “The program will help provide quality and timely health care services for our local community.

“This is a career pathway that will offer opportunities to gain the skills to work as a phlebotomist while they work their way through the program. This is an exciting profession we really need to tell students about in order to build our medical laboratory workforce and fulfill a future need for these professionals.”

Area health care providers told Gateway what they really needed were lab tech graduates who could step out of college and into the workplace with the skills needed to begin work right away. Meindel says this is a main reason for the advanced nature of the simulated lab.

“Students will learn hands-on with the same equipment used in the field. They’ll learn in a controlled environment, and then they’ll be required to interact with professionals in the field to get clinical experience, too,” says Meindel. “When they graduate, they’ll be confident and completely ready to go.”

Meindel says technicians help to determine many medical diagnoses based on lab values, making these workers an integral part of the health care system. “Doctors gather evidence to help them determine which is the best path to take,” he says.

Industry equipment

Medical lab technician students gain a mixture of hands-on medical and industry equipment, Meindel says. Comfort with computer use will be gained in the simulated lab, which includes students taking time to work with analyzers.

Meindel says medical lab technicians can make an average of $25 an hour. He also adds that workers with this skill can travel to other areas of the country, much like nurses and doctors do. In addition, there are a number of different types of workplace settings and duties technicians will do, depending on where they want to work.