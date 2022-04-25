Community Newsletter: Gateway Technical College

In a profession that requires a steady hand and great coordination, Gateway Technical College has found a way to train its welding students, in part, through virtual reality trainers recently installed on its Racine campus.

The trainers in the campus welding lab located in the Racine Building particularly benefit first-year students as well as current students seeking to hone their skills. The spacing of the trainers also made them available for use even in the midst of COVID-related efforts by the college to keep it safe.

“This is perfect for a student who is considering welding, to be able to try this out and see if it is for them,” said Welding instructor Ben McFarland.

“For example, they could be in the first couple of weeks of their program and they might not be ready to go into the lab yet, so the virtual trainers are a great way for them to get their feet wet and start the learning process.”

Students learn some of the basics with the machine, McFarland says, such as the angle of the welding electrode, how quickly they need to move it and the placement of the weld.

The virtual reality trainers also give students the ability to learn — and test — their skills on shielded metal arc, gas metal arc, gas tungsten arc and flux core arc welding and oxy-fuel cutting.

The Lincoln Electric units are designed to be used with or without an oculus, providing instant feedback on how well students are doing with their weld. Each weld is scored for accuracy, consistency and other factors so students can understand how they performed.

McFarland also points out the entire welding event can be played back so students can further look at their work to see where they did well and to pinpoint areas where they need to improve. Instructors can also watch the playback to help students succeed, too.

“Depending on the application, it would be just like doing a weld in the lab. Students receive a score, which can then help them to hone their skills and create that muscle memory needed for this profession,” said McFarland.

Gateway Provost/Executive Vice President Zina Haywood compared simulated welded training with simulated healthcare training.

“Simulation is common and an integral part of training in healthcare fields,” said Haywood. “It allows students to learn and practice skills in an environment that is safe for the student and does not involve a live patient. Simulation also allows the student to practice uncommon health situations that may never occur in a typical clinical experience at a healthcare facility. These are the same reasons that simulation in welding is part of welding instruction at Gateway — practicing skills in a safe environment.

“Welding simulation helps students learn safety techniques and gain confidence before entering the welding lab. It allows students to actually weld on the first day of class — and it’s also fun. There are many uses of simulation in higher education training and it is a teaching and learning strategy that will continue to grow.”

McFarland said they looked to the virtual equipment in part because younger students seemed to gravitate toward it, as well as reducing costs for steel used in training at a time when the material is very expensive.

