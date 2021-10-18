Community Newsletter: Gateway expands Spanish courses in HSED program

Berenice Garcia chose to return to the classroom years after she had left it, determined to enroll at Gateway Technical College and earn her HSED 5.09 diploma after her oldest child began to take college courses.
Garcia was helped greatly in reaching her goal because Gateway offered some of those HSED courses in Spanish, her primary language. Not all colleges offer coursework in Spanish, but Gateway felt it was important and began to do so in earnest a couple years ago.
“I think that it was important for me to take those courses in my first language,” said Garcia. “To be able to fully understand and comprehend the material was important to me. This is something I have waited so long to do, and being able to do well because I comprehended it helped me to succeed.”
The number of students interested in taking Spanish HSED 5.09 courses continues to increase and Gateway continues to work to meet that higher demand, says Guadalupe Badillo, Adult Basic Education instructor. Gateway and Badillo responded to that need in January of 2019 with Badillo’s first cohort of 25 students, who earned their HSED — also called the High School Equivalency Diploma — taking Spanish courses by December of that year.
The demand and classes have increased, and the college expanded to offer three cohorts of Spanish-language courses.
“Without the Spanish language program, many would not have been able to earn their diploma,” said Badillo, who has worked in the college’s Adult Basic Education program for more than 19 years. “Many former students had tried to earn their HSED, but were unable to do so because their English and communication skills were not where they needed to be for that program, and/or they needed a structured class setting where they could strengthen their basic skills.
“Students who complete their studies in Spanish also find a sharpened ability in reading, math and writing. They feel more confident to go back into their ELL classes to learn English. They also feel more confident in their education, and some have gone on to enroll in college coursework to earn a degree.”
Online instruction
Badillo notes the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down their efforts at all — online instruction has allowed them to offer courses to students who may have otherwise been unable to enroll because of long commute times or hectic work schedules.
“Offering these courses provides students with the opportunity to better their future, to be able to change their lives,” says Badillo. “Once they obtain that diploma, they will be able to continue their education. They will be able to qualify for that job that will give them better pay and better benefits — and will also change the lives of their families.”
Badillo speaks of several students who’ve taken the HSED 5.09 program in Spanish and have gone on to earn a technical diploma at Gateway or enter job fields such as the construction trades. Other colleges have taken note of Gateway’s success and have begun to look at its best practices to be able to offer Spanish courses in their own HSED programs.
Life-changing experience
Garcia agreed that the experience has been life-changing for her, too.
“The whole experience of the 5.09 HSED program has been great, especially for an adult who walks into a building scared, thinking in the back of your mind all the time that has passed and standing at the door of the building — you ask yourself 30 times what am I doing here?” said Garcia.
“Getting my diploma is a great achievement for me, it’s not just a piece of paper hanging on a wall...it’s the satisfaction of, after 20 years, finally feeling fulfilled.”
For more information on taking Spanish HSED 5.09 courses at Gateway Technical College, go to gtc.edu/ged.