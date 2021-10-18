Community Newsletter: Gateway expands Spanish courses in HSED program

“Without the Spanish language program, many would not have been able to earn their diploma,” said Badillo, who has worked in the college’s Adult Basic Education program for more than 19 years. “Many former students had tried to earn their HSED, but were unable to do so because their English and communication skills were not where they needed to be for that program, and/or they needed a structured class setting where they could strengthen their basic skills.

“Students who complete their studies in Spanish also find a sharpened ability in reading, math and writing. They feel more confident to go back into their ELL classes to learn English. They also feel more confident in their education, and some have gone on to enroll in college coursework to earn a degree.”

Online instruction

Badillo notes the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down their efforts at all — online instruction has allowed them to offer courses to students who may have otherwise been unable to enroll because of long commute times or hectic work schedules.