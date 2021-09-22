Community Newsletter: Focused on the future: RUSD students, staff moving forward together

RACINE — Racine Unified School District staff, students and the surrounding community have plenty to look forward to as a new school year begins. First and foremost, RUSD students are back in the classroom, allowing a return to some normalcy that everyone has been craving. Moving forward, students’ educational experiences are only going to get better.
RUSD Aquatic Center
The countdown is on for the grand opening of the new RUSD Aquatic Center. Slated to open this fall, the 43,000-square-foot facility features a 10-lane pool, four diving boards and seating for up to 800 people. In addition, there are two sets of locker rooms, one for athletes and the other for students and the public because the Aquatic Center will be open to the community. It even has a party room that will be available to rent.
New, renovated facilities
Aquatics aren’t the only sport the community can dive into this fall. Fall football is back and RUSD teams are finally getting the opportunity to play some fall ball at the new Pritchard Park and Horlick’s recently renovated field. Finally, the baseball field at Case High School has undergone a total facelift. From new dugouts and batting cages to fresh sod and landscaping.
Free online tutoring
Off the field RUSD high school students have a new opportunity. TutorMe recently awarded $100,000 to the district to provide live, on-demand tutoring services to high school students 24 hours a day. The company also allows students to submit papers for review and helps them prepare for the ACT or SAT.
Family Resource Centers
Racine Unified has two new Family Resource Centers located in two of the District’s Title I Community Schools — Mitchell K-8 and Knapp Elementary. Improvements were also made over the summer to the original Family Resource Center at Julian Thomas Elementary. Families in need of resources or support can stop in for school supplies, books and other assistance. For more information, email rebecca.estrada.rusd.org or call 262-631-7118.
RUSD virtual learning
RUSD’s Virtual Learning program is growing and expanding at an exciting pace. There are approximately 400 families participating in virtual learning this year. James O’Hagan, director of Digital and Virtual Learning, says about half of those enrolled in the program this year made the decision due to the ongoing pandemic, but many other families discovered last year that their students benefited and excelled in the online learning format.
Racine’s Virtual Learning program has many unique features, including the state’s largest group of virtual instructors, the ability for students to meet face-to-face with teachers and the opportunity for students to participate in all the things a regular high school offers like athletics, clubs and even prom.
Youth Apprenticeship Program
The Youth Apprenticeship Program at RUSD, a partnership with Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, has been in existence for more than a quarter century and is really ramping up its efforts this year. With the current labor shortage, the district is seeking even more opportunities to connect its students to real-world work experiences with local employers.
Last year, RUSD placed 125 youth apprentices at nearly 100 area businesses. The goal for the year is to have 200 youth apprentices. RUSD plans to lead the charge by hiring 16 workplace learners in multiple departments within the district. These opportunities for students ultimately allow them to graduate with in-demand, 21st century skills that can support the local talent pipeline and create a stronger, more vibrant community.
New and exciting things are happening in RUSD every day. Stay up to date by following us on social media or visiting our website at rusd.org.
It’ll be a while before the pandemic is behind us, but in Racine Unified schools, we are moving forward together.