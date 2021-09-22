Community Newsletter: Focused on the future: RUSD students, staff moving forward together

RACINE — Racine Unified School District staff, students and the surrounding community have plenty to look forward to as a new school year begins. First and foremost, RUSD students are back in the classroom, allowing a return to some normalcy that everyone has been craving. Moving forward, students’ educational experiences are only going to get better.

RUSD Aquatic Center

The countdown is on for the grand opening of the new RUSD Aquatic Center. Slated to open this fall, the 43,000-square-foot facility features a 10-lane pool, four diving boards and seating for up to 800 people. In addition, there are two sets of locker rooms, one for athletes and the other for students and the public because the Aquatic Center will be open to the community. It even has a party room that will be available to rent.

New, renovated facilities

Aquatics aren’t the only sport the community can dive into this fall. Fall football is back and RUSD teams are finally getting the opportunity to play some fall ball at the new Pritchard Park and Horlick’s recently renovated field. Finally, the baseball field at Case High School has undergone a total facelift. From new dugouts and batting cages to fresh sod and landscaping.

Free online tutoring