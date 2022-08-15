Community Newsletter: Countdown to College resumes in-person experience

RACINE — Seven high school students from John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, participated in the Countdown to College (C2C) experience at St. Mary University of Winona, Minn., July 9-22. Due to the pandemic, this summer was the first time in three years that in-person attendance was possible. Classroom, service, dormitory living and community building experiences took up the bulk of the students time on campus.

Eighth-graders who are successful students and the first person in their immediate families to hope to graduate from college are eligible for C2C. Students must maintain academic success and behavioral growth during their high school years to remain in the program. Each summer, students from Arizona, Illinois, Montana, Minnesota and Wisconsin gather at the St. Mary campus for the C2C experience.

Successful completion of the C2C program can lead to the granting of a full scholarship to St. Mary’s upon high school graduation. For 15 years, a number of students from Racine have received the full scholarship. Even if students do not receive the scholarship at the end of their high school years, the experience of spending time on a college campus for two weeks is a great opportunity.

Celebration

On June 1, families, staff and supporters of John XXIII Educational Center gathered at Cristo Rey Hall at St. Patrick Parish to celebrate the end of another school year and the graduation of the center’s registered seniors. Thirty of the 32 seniors who had been connected with the center, many since middle school, graduated in the spring of 2022. Each graduate received a framed certificate congratulating them and thanking them for being part of the center over the years.

Renewed relationship

Planning began in July for a renewed relationship between Mitchell School and John XXIII Educational Center. Lira Munoz, United Way of Racine County’s liaison between Mitchell School and the community, facilitated a meeting between Mitchell leadership and center staff that spoke of the ways in which the two entities could collaborate in 2022-2023.

It is hoped that a number of the outreach groups offered by the center could be facilitated with Mitchell students enhancing the social/emotional learning program that exists at Mitchell. In addition, the academic support offered at the center on Douglas Avenue could be a great asset to Mitchell families who live in the near northside neighborhood where the center exists.

Center to reopen

As the 2022-2023 school year approaches, all area families are reminded that the John XXIII Educational Center at 1101 Douglas Ave. will reopen for services on Monday, Aug. 29. Students in grades five to 12 are welcome to register. In addition, third and fourth graders may attend if an older sibling is registered and present when these young students attend.

Center hours remain 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the school year. Cost is $25 per student, per semester or a family may contribute that amount in healthy individually wrapped snacks, copy paper or in-kind participation in community gatherings. Families of any demographic background are welcome. Students receive needed academic support, have opportunities to read or engage in educational enrichment, participate in gym activities and be welcomed in a safe, supportive atmosphere.

Community support

John XXIII Educational Center continues to be the recipient of support from its funders and volunteers. The United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson Company, Erica P. John Family Fund and Lasallian Educational Opportunities Fund continue to be major donors. St. Patrick Parish and its staff offer ongoing support. Many faithful individual benefactors continue to sustain the center as it begins its 14th year in the fall of 2022.